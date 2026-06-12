Glade Park residents engage with county leaders at community town hall

Residents packed the room for a recent town hall in Glade Park, where they had the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and engage directly with Mesa County Commissioners and county leadership.

The event provided an open forum for discussion on issues important to the community and gave residents a chance to hear directly from local leaders about county services, projects and priorities.

Community engagement is an important part of local government. Conversations like these help county leaders better understand the needs, concerns and perspectives of the communities they serve while giving residents a direct line of communication with decision-makers.

Mesa County appreciates everyone who took the time to attend, participate and contribute to the discussion.

Additional town halls are planned in communities across Mesa County. Dates and locations will be announced as they become available.

Watch highlights from the event in the video below.