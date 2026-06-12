Pierce County prosecutes first insurance fraud case under partnership with OIC

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed its first insurance fraud charges under an interagency agreement with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner on June 4, 2026.

The OIC asked the Legislature for an appropriation during the 2025 session to support a proposed partnership, which provides funding to the Pierce County prosecutor to address insurance fraud referrals from the OIC.

Pierce County was the source of the second-highest volume of insurance fraud cases referred to the OIC in 2025, with 561 cases. Insurance companies are required by law to report suspected fraud cases to the OIC, though only a fraction of those cases are investigated.

Insurance fraud costs insurance companies $300 billion a year, which is passed along to consumers in the form of higher premiums.

“This is a huge win for consumer protection, anti-fraud efforts, and justice to see insurance fraud prosecuted in this partnership,” Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said. “This is a step in addressing the issues that impact the affordability of home and auto insurance for Washington families, and we’re excited to work together with Pierce County.”

Kuderer also thanked Rep. Mari Leavitt (D–28th District) for her support in securing funding for the position.

“This is important work, not only in upholding our state laws but in protecting families buying insurance in our state,” Kuderer said. “Insurance fraud is an overlooked factor in rising costs, and we’re excited to collaborate with Pierce County.”

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the OIC website.