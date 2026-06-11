Dievendorf Introduces the Renters’ Bill of Rights

LANSING, Mich. June 11, 2026 — Today, State Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) introduced the Renter’s Bill of Rights (House Bills 6086-6089) designed to give more rights and protections to tenants and renters. This is the second session that the package of bills has been introduced and is based on conversations with constituents about growing affordability concerns, including the high cost of housing and renting.

“We all know that Michigan is facing a serious affordability crisis,” Dievendorf said. “And one of the largest drivers of that crisis is housing. There is far too much corporate power and control in the housing market, and this package seeks to give that control back to the working people of Michigan. Ensuring tenants have the rights and protections they deserve is key in lowering rent costs and holding landlords accountable.”

The package would provide relocation assistance for tenants who live in dangerous or hazardous buildings and guarantee tenants’ rights to organize in a union. Additional legislation is set to be introduced soon that would also guarantee tenants’ rights to legal counsel.

“This is about equity and fairness because right now the system is failing to deliver for working people,” Dievendorf added. “For too long our laws and rules have prioritized property owners and landlords over the rights of renters and this package fixes that.”

Bills in the package would also provide for greater clarity in rental agreements including adequate notice of rent changes and would give tenants the right of first refusal giving them the opportunity to purchase rental units.

“We are sending a clear message that people need to come first, not a corporation or some slumlord,” Dievendorf said. “Hard working Michiganders deserve to know that if they work hard, they will have a good, safe and affordable place to live, that their rights are protected and they can advocate for themselves and their neighbors. This is how we give power back to the people.”

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