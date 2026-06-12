Public invited to free, informational 2026 Elder Abuse Awareness Day events in Klamath and Lake Counties

Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is partnering with community centers and organizations in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two fun, informational resource fairs that are tailored for older adults. The two free events are open to everyone. They will feature speakers, activities, giveaways, information and resource booths as well as lunch.

Along with the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD), including the APD Adult Protective Services Unit, the events are being hosted by the Klamath & Lake Counties Council on Aging, the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Center (Formerly Lake County Senior Center) and other community partner agencies. Information provided will include tips on how to avoid the latest scams in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15th.

Klamath Falls Elder Abuse Awareness Event and Resource Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2026.

Where: Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls, Oregon, 97603

Lakeview Elder Abuse Awareness Event and Resource Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Where: The Center (Formerly Lake County Senior Center), 11 N. G St., Lakeview, Oregon 97630

Other details and accessibility: Lunch will be served at both events. For general questions as well as questions about accessibility, or to request an accommodation, contact Josh Woodson at (541) 273-3044 or send an email to Joshua.N.Woodson@odhs.oregon.gov.