Alzheimer’s Los Angeles and myPlace Health Partner to Host Free Caregiver Wellness Day for Families Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia

Bilingual English/Spanish event offers respite, education, wellness activities, and resources for family caregivers

LOS ANGELES AND LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 322,000 adults in Los Angeles County are caring for a loved one living with dementia or cognitive impairment, a responsibility that often brings significant emotional, physical, and financial strain. As the region’s aging population grows, reports project that the number of Angelenos living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias will increase by 135% by 2040, placing even greater demands on families.To help address the growing needs of caregivers, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles and myPlace Health (myPlace), a SCAN Group organization delivering care through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model, will host a free bilingual Caregiver Wellness Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at myPlace Health’s South LA Care Center, located at 420 S. Long Beach Blvd., Compton, CA 90221.Designed for family members caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, the event offers an opportunity to recharge, connect with others, and access valuable resources and support."Family caregivers are the backbone of our long-term care system, yet many are struggling physically, emotionally, and financially while putting a loved one's needs before their own,” said Lisa Gaytan Harper, DSW, Vice President, Programs & Health Equity. “Caregiver Wellness Day was created to give caregivers time for themselves, something they rarely receive. We want them to leave feeling refreshed, supported, and equipped with practical tools to help them navigate each step of their caregiving journey."The event will feature educational presentations, wellness workshops, peer support opportunities, community resources, exhibitors, and relaxation activities, in both English and Spanish. Complimentary pampering services provided by Alzheimer’s Los Angeles are also available by appointment.“At myPlace Health, we know dementia affects entire families, not just the person receiving care,” said Janelle Maetani, director of growth operations at myPlace. “Our goal is to connect families with specialized support, practical resources, and a community that understands the challenges they face.”The event’s keynote speaker will be Alma Valencia, family caregiver and dementia advocate, who spent more than a decade caring for her mother living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). After years of misdiagnosis and uncertainty, Valencia began sharing her family's story to help other caregivers feel less isolated and better supported.“Caregiving can be one of the most meaningful experiences of your life, but it can also be incredibly lonely and overwhelming,” said Valencia. “When I was caring for my mother, I often wished there were more opportunities to connect with people who truly understood what I was going through. My hope is that attendees leave feeling seen, supported, and reminded that they are not alone.”The event will also spotlight myPlace’s specialized Memory Center, where highly trained care teams deliver individualized, dementia-focused support in a thoughtfully designed, sensory-informed environment.Developed by Alzheimer's Los Angeles , Caregiver Wellness Days offer a brief respite from the demands of daily caregiving while helping participants build resilience through stress management, self-care strategies, and peer support.Event DetailsCaregiver Wellness DaySaturday, June 27, 20269:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.myPlace Health PACE – South LA420 S. Long Beach Blvd.Compton, CA 90221The event is free and open to family caregivers. Advance registration is required. Complimentary pampering services offered by Alzheimer’s Los Angeles are available on a limited basis and require appointments. For registration information, visit Caregiver Wellness Day Registration or contact Alzheimer’s Los Angeles at (323) 930-6280 or rsvp@alzla.org.About Alzheimer's Los AngelesAlzheimer's Los Angeles is a trusted community-based nonprofit organization serving individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias throughout Los Angeles County. Founded by family caregivers in 1981, the organization has served Los Angeles County for 45 years through free education, support services, advocacy, and community programs. Alzheimer's Los Angeles works to ensure that all communities have access to information, resources, and compassionate care, while advancing awareness and research. Learn more at AlzheimersLA.org.About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, an affiliate of SCAN Group, is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans and community-based organizations. To learn more, visit www.myplacehealth.com

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