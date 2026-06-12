Kate Rozo: The Colombian Voice That Conquered International Stages Now Makes Her Mark in Miami

KATE ROZO PROMO SHOOT No Me Dejes De Amar Kate Roso performing live

Kate Rozo, Colombian singer based in Miami, brings passionate Latin music to new audiences with sold-out shows & international stages.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombian popular music continues to gain ground on international stages, thanks to artists who have found ways to connect their roots with new audiences. Among them stands Kate Rozo , a Colombian singer whose career has been defined by perseverance, professional training, and remarkable international reach.From an early age, Rozo found her true calling in music. At 15, she began her artistic journey performing with renowned ensembles in the department of Santander, including Terranova Orquesta and La Selecta, laying the foundation for a career that would eventually take her to major stages inside and outside Colombia.Her talent led her to international engagements in Dubai, UAE, and Qingdao, China, where over two years she performed at prestigious hotels including DoubleTree by Hilton and Ramada, building a rich multicultural artistic experience. Alongside her performance career, she remained committed to her academic pursuits, earning degrees in Business Administration and a specialization in Agroindustrial Management.Her solo career took shape in Barranquilla, where she began establishing herself within the Colombian popular music scene. In 2019, she reached one of the defining moments of her career when she was selected from more than 2,500 applicants to compete on Caracol Television's nationally recognized singing competition A Otro Nivel: Canta Conmigo, earning high marks from the jury.A year later she released her debut single, " Te Veías Mejor Conmigo ", a record that introduced her as one of the rising female voices of Colombian popular music. The strong public reception opened doors to share the stage with iconic figures of the genre, including the legendary maestro Darío Gómez.Her artistic growth continued with " Te Dejo ", a collaboration with celebrated singer-songwriter Fabián Corrales, further strengthening her presence across both Colombia and the United States. In 2022 she received a major industry recognition, winning the talent showcase at the Latin Music Show Awards — a distinction that positioned her as one of Latin America's breakthrough artists.A Success Story in MiamiIn 2023, Kate Rozo relocated to Miami, a city that has become an essential launching pad for Latin artists. Since arriving in South Florida, her career has expanded significantly, cementing her status as one of the most recognized Colombian female voices within the Miami-Dade Latin community.Her consistent presence at local stages and cultural events has allowed her to build a close connection with Hispanic audiences, particularly within the circuit of Latin American restaurants and entertainment venues that champion live music as part of the region's cultural identity.Through her talent, professionalism, and ability to deliver the greatest hits of popular and ranchera music, Kate Rozo has become one of the most in-demand Latin artists across Miami-Dade's entertainment scene, where she has cultivated a loyal and growing fanbase.Among the standout projects of this chapter is her live show "Mujeres Entre Copas" — an artistic production that has resonated deeply with audiences. The show sold out three consecutive performances at celebrated venues within Miami's Colombian community, including El Gran Bamboo and Pilón Restaurant, confirming the artist's growing momentum and her strong positioning within South Florida's Latin market.International OutlookToday, Kate Rozo represents the story of an artist who has combined discipline, preparation, and passion to carve her path in a highly competitive industry. From her first steps in Santander to international stages and a thriving career in Miami, her journey reflects the relentless drive of a woman who continues carrying Colombian popular music to new frontiers.With new musical projects, upcoming performances, and a steadily growing audience, Kate Rozo continues to build a career that promises to leave its mark across both the United States and Latin America.

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