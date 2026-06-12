From Drill Bit to Royalty Check: Public Companies Present at June 16 Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A, and One-on-One Meetings B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the conference into its ecosystem, anchored by a powerful distribution and media engine that helps fill the room. The summit is amplified across B2i’s platform before, during, and after the event.

Uranium, Gold, Silver, Copper, Phosphate, Manganese, and Mining Royalties on the Agenda.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM)

Energy and precious metals are two of the topics investors keep asking about in 2026, the power for everything we’re building, and the hedge against what it costs.” — David Shapiro - CEO, B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Energy & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Summit on June 16, 2026.B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the conference into its ecosystem, anchored by a powerful distribution and media engine that helps fill the room. The summit is amplified across B2i’s platform before, during, and after the event. That ecosystem is built upon more than 1.7 million market participants, an engaged audience of retail and institutional investors. The same visibility engine has carried more than 115 investor conferences From Marketing to Meetings℠. The lineup spans uranium from production to development, gold and silver exploration, copper discovery, phosphate for LFP batteries, manganese for the North American battery supply chain, and mining royalties tied to electrification.Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels.“Energy and precious metals are two of the topics investors keep asking about in 2026, the power for everything we’re building, and the hedge against what it costs. One day, one screen, management teams live and taking questions,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “The constant flow of quality names coming through VIC, across one of the most active conference calendars I’ve seen, is a credit to the team’s mission: give as many companies as possible an intelligent and engaging forum to connect directly with investors.”To request one-on-one meetings with management:For more details:Presenting Companies as of June 11, 2026 (subject to change):9:30 AM ET: Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN | TSX: PDN)10:00 AM ET: Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF | TSXV: SRC)10:30 AM ET: First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)11:00 AM ET: Evolve Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)11:30 AM ET: Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNXXF | TSXV: MN)12:00 PM ET: STLLR Gold Inc. (OTCQX: STLRF | TSX: STLR)1:00 PM ET: Verdera Energy Corp. (OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V)1:30 PM ET: Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCQB: WTHVF | TSXV: WHN)2:00 PM ET: Camino Minerals Corp. (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)2:30 PM ET: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (OTCQB: CCWOF | TSXV: NTH)3:00 PM ET: Valor Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VLGDF | TSX: VGC)For registration and company profiles, please visit:Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationOTC Markets Group Inc.Virtual Investor Conferencesinfo@virtualinvestorconferences.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Virtual Investor Summit Features Leading Energy & Metals Companies

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