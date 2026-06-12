Interior Design Business Strategist Challenges Creative Professionals to Stop Leaving Money on the Table

Why Underpricing Kills Design by Johnathan H. Miller teaches designers, stagers, vacation rental designers, and creative entrepreneurs how to price confidently, protect profitability, and command the value of their expertise. Johnathan H. Miller is an interior designer, author, business strategist, and NBC12 lifestyle expert. He is the founder of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design and the author of Why Underpricing Kills Design: And How to Command What You’re Worth.

Why undercharging isn’t humility — it’s a business killer. A pricing blueprint for designers and creative pros.

If you do not decide what you are worth, someone else will—and they will always pick a number that benefits them far more than you.” — Johnathan H. Miller

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why Underpricing Kills Design: New Book Helps Designers, Stagers, and Creative Entrepreneurs Command What They Are Worth Johnathan H. Miller , award-winning interior designer, home stager, vacation rental designer, and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, announces the release of his debut business book, Why Underpricing Kills Design: How to Command What You Are Worth (ISBN: 979-8-9951953-0-6), now available in hardcover on Amazon and at johnathanhmiller.com.Written for interior designers, home stagers, vacation rental designers, consultants, and creative entrepreneurs, the book confronts one of the most persistent and costly problems in the creative industries: underpricing expertise.About the BookWhy Underpricing Kills Design is not a standard business manual. It is a strategic reckoning — part memoir, part market analysis, part operational playbook — for any creative professional who has ever discounted their work to win a client, stayed silent when a proposal was questioned, or quietly absorbed costs that should have been billed.Miller draws on two decades of experience building a dual-track design and staging business in Richmond, VA to reveal how pricing decisions ripple far beyond the invoice. Through real case studies, chapter-by-chapter frameworks, and unflinching honesty about his own early missteps, he walks readers through the full pricing lifecycle:•How low pricing trains the market to undervalue your work• Why your invoice is a positioning statement, not just a number• How to choose a pricing model that matches your expertise and market• Communicating prices confidently without apology or over-explanation• Raising rates without losing long-term clients• Building policies and boundaries that protect revenue and reduce scope creep• Adapting pricing as markets shift — without shrinkingThe book opens with a defining question posed at a trade conference: “Who here pays themselves a regular paycheck?” The silence that followed became the seed for this book. Miller’s conclusion is direct: “If you do not decide what you are worth, someone else will — and they will always pick a number that benefits them far more than you.”Why This Book NowThe creative services industry faces mounting pressure from DIY platforms, AI-generated design tools, and an influx of new entrants willing to work at unsustainable rates. Miller argues that the real threat to established designers is not competition — it is the internal belief that charging full price is somehow aggressive or unkind.Why Underpricing Kills Design reframes this entirely. Pricing is not a personality trait. It is a business system. And like any system, it can be built, documented, and defended.Praise for Why Underpricing Kills Design“This book is required reading for any designer who has ever felt guilty sending an invoice. Miller doesn’t just tell you to charge more — he shows you why, and exactly how.”“Johnathan writes with the kind of clarity you only get from someone who has lived every chapter. The section on raising prices without burning your business down alone is worth the cover price.”“Finally — a business book for designers that doesn’t feel like it was written for someone else’s industry.”About the AuthorJohnathan H. Miller is the founder and principal of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, based in Richmond, Virginia. With expertise spanning residential interior design, model home design, and vacation rental design, he has built a practice rooted in the belief that design is decision-making — and decisions have value.Miller is a nationally recognized speaker, media contributor, and business strategist whose work has been featured through television appearances, industry conferences, and professional design organizations. He is a regular lifestyle expert on NBC12 and has advised designers, real estate professionals, and hospitality operators on the intersection of design, positioning, and profitability.Why Underpricing Kills Design is his first book.Website: www.johnathanhmiller.com Book DetailsTitle Why Underpricing Kills Design: How to Command What You Are WorthAuthor Johnathan H. MillerPublisher Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignISBN 979-8-9951953-0-6Format HardcoverPublication Date February 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.