Unlimited Studios: First Major Film Production Studio Opens in Long Branch as NJ's Studio Boom Reaches the Jersey Shore

Unlimited Studios grand opening June 20th plants Long Branch, New Jersey on the production map alongside billion-dollar bets Netflix, Paramount and Lionsgate

The headlines are about the giants, but the industry rising in New Jersey needs studios in its towns, not just on its skyline. Long Branch is now part of that story.” — Madison Santos, Co-Founder, Unlimited Studios

LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlimited Studios , a full-service production studio and production company, will open its doors at 122 Myrtle Avenue with a grand-opening celebration on Friday, June 20 at 3:00 p.m. becoming the first major film and television production arm to establish a permanent home in Long Branch. The launch lands at a defining moment for the state: New Jersey is in the middle of the largest film-industry expansion in its history, and Unlimited Studios is the first to bring that momentum directly to the Jersey Shore.The opening arrives as global studios pour into New Jersey. Netflix is building a $1 billion, 292-acre production campus at the former Fort Monmouth — minutes from Long Branch — with 12 soundstages and its first stages slated to open in 2027. In Bayonne, Paramount has anchored the 1.6-million-square-foot 1888 Studios, set to be the largest studio campus in the Northeast, while Lionsgate is opening a purpose-built studio in Newark. Backed by state film tax credits of up to 40%, New Jersey is on track to grow from three purpose-built soundstages to more than 30, vaulting it into the top tier of global production hubs.Unlimited Studios fills the gap those campuses can’t — a nimble, full-service home for local creators and incoming productions, right in the heart of Monmouth County. “The headlines are about the giants, but the industry rising in New Jersey needs studios in its towns, not just on its skyline,” said Madison Santos, Co-Founder of Unlimited Studios. “Long Branch is now part of that story. We built a real studio and a real production team here so filmmakers, brands and creators don’t have to leave the state, or even the shore, to make great work. As Netflix builds next door at Fort Monmouth, we’re proud to be the first production studio this town has ever had.”“Long Branch has always had the talent, what it never had was the room to build,” said Coleman Wilson, Co-Founder of Unlimited Studios. “We’re opening our doors so the next generation of New Jersey filmmakers can start their careers here at home, not have to chase them somewhere else. With the giants moving in up the road, this is the moment to give our community a seat at the table, and a stage of its own. Our vision is to scale this into an absolute powerhouse, but we will never forget who poured the foundation. As we grow huge, our local film and creative community will always have their names on the door.”A Studio and Production Company Under One RoofHoused in a 3,000-square-foot studio and event space, Unlimited Studios offers a large-scale cyclorama wall built to fit a car, a four-seat video-ready podcast room, a full post-production and editing suite, camera, lighting and grip rentals, a dedicated lounge and wardrobe area, blackout capability, high-speed connectivity and on-site parking. Beyond the stage, the company provides end-to-end production support from prep through post, local crew access, and guidance on New Jersey’s film tax incentives, a cleaner, closer alternative to New York City logistics for brand campaigns, commercials, television, documentaries and features.FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: The Grand Opening: A Red-Carpet Industry Networking EventPresented with the Garden State Film Festival and the New Jersey Film Academy, the June 20 grand opening is a red-carpet industry networking event bringing together managers, agents and industry professionals from across the region. Free and open to the public, attendees can take advantage of pro headshots and digitals, hair and makeup touch-ups, and an art gallery featuring works by local artists available for purchase. The afternoon also features local and industry vendors, a food truck, photo ops, yard games, and indoor and outdoor seating.Event details:Date & time: Friday, June 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m.Location: Unlimited Studios, 122 Myrtle Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740RSVP: info@workhousepr.comAbout Unlimited StudiosUnlimited Studios is a full-service production studio and production company based in Long Branch, New Jersey. Built in New Jersey for New Jersey creators — and open to incoming productions — it offers studio rentals, crew and vendor access, and end-to-end production support from prep through post. Learn more at @unlimitedstudiosnj.

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