Keeler Hardware features Australia's preferred brands of quality door hardware

Keeler Hardware is a top supplier of high-quality door hardware in Australia, offering a wide range of products for both residential and commercial projects.

AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Online shopping for quality door hardware can be a bit difficult, particularly when you're looking to buy something that's both secured and durable, yet also has a nice aesthetic. It is here that Keeler Hardware has established itself as one of Australia's leading online suppliers of high quality door hardware.From homeowners to builders, renovators and architects alike, Lockwood Hardware offers access to products recognised for their reliability, performance and long-term value, all in the form of leading brands. Their line of home hardware and front door hardware, to the commercial-grade products, are designed to work on projects of any scale.Lockwood is still one of the most iconic door hardware brands in Australia, with a reputation for providing reliable security products for both homes and businesses. Customers are able to shop online through Keeler Hardware for a vast array of Lockwood hardware products, making it easier to find quality hardware from trusted supplier Lockwood.Keeler Hardware Sydney Australia features its own product knowledge, wide variety of brands, and customer service. Customers don't have to search a number of suppliers to find a broader selection of high quality door hardware brands, with expert advice and Australia-wide delivery.From the one off access door fit out, home improvements or managing a larger building project, Keeler Hardware has access to trusted brands and quality access door hardware solutions that are both Australian designed and tested to withstand the test of time.In addition to Lockwood, Keeler Hardware carries other well-known brands such as Zanda, Dormakaba and Whitco. Their reputation in the Australian market is built on their quality, innovation and reliability, and they are trusted by builders, architects, property managers and homeowners alike. Keeler Hardware combines some of the best recognised manufacturers in one place, making it easier to compare products, to find the solution that suits you, and to shop with confidence from a specialist supplier, who knows door hardware.Website - www.keelerhardware.com.au Press Contact - Ross GuardascioneEmail - ross@keelerhardware.com.auPhone - 1300 533 500

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