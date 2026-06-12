New Patient Guide Demystifies Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine — and Donates 100% of Proceeds to Veterans' Care

Dr. Kirk Sanford, DC is the founder and CEO of the Longevity Medical Institute, a regenerative medicine and longevity center.

Dr. Kirk Sanford's The Language of Healing translates a hype-filled field into plain language for patients — while funding regenerative care for veterans

Most stem cell books for patients are written to sell you something. I wrote one to do the opposite — to tell the truth, and to help a veteran get care in the process.” — Dr Kirk Sanford

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerative medicine may be the most promising and most misunderstood frontier in health today. A new book from Dr. Kirk Sanford , DC, founder and CEO of the Longevity Medical Institute , sets out to change that — and to give back to those who served while doing it. The Language of Healing: The Complete Patient Guide is a plain-language guide to stem cells, regenerative medicine, and the science of aging well, written not to sell a treatment but to help patients understand the science for themselves. One hundred percent of the book's proceeds support a fund that helps military veterans access regenerative care."Most stem cell books for patients are written to sell you something. I wrote one to do the opposite," said Dr. Sanford. "Patients are caught between breathless hype, dense textbooks written for people who already have a PhD, and clinic brochures dressed up as education books. This book finally sits down with the reader and explains it plainly — the real science, the real hope, and the real limits."At the heart of the book is a single idea: the body is not a machine to be repaired by swapping out broken parts, but a conversation. Stem cells, Dr. Sanford explains, heal largely by signaling — calming inflammation, rebalancing the immune system, and instructing the body's own repair machinery. Through plain-language analogies and a layered "read it your way" structure, the book makes complex biology accessible to patients, caregivers, and physicians alike, while remaining candid about where the evidence is strong, where it is emerging, and where it is still unproven.The book's mission has drawn support from the military community. Brigadier General Chris Barra, U.S. Army (Retired), offered his endorsement of the cause:"Our Servicemembers bear a physical and mental burden that few professions combine to such extremes. Too often, individualized high-quality care is financially out of reach. What Dr. Sanford and this fund are doing helps bridge that gap. This book does more than explain science clearly; each copy helps a veteran gain access to the additional care they've earned. I'm proud to stand behind that mission."— Brigadier General Chris Barra, U.S. Army (Retired). Former Commanding General, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command · Airborne Ranger Qualified · Veteran, Operation Iraqi Freedom · Recipient of the Legion of Merit with Oak Leaf Cluster · Adjunct Professor of American Military History, UCLAThe Language of Healing: A Patient's Guide to Stem Cells, Regenerative Medicine, and the Science of Aging Well is available now in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon and Apple Books. Every purchase directs 100% of its proceeds to the veterans' care fund.About the AuthorDr. Kirk Sanford, DC is the founder and CEO of the Longevity Medical Institute, a regenerative medicine and longevity center. A graduate of Palmer College, he built two companies before returning to medicine to found the institute, where his work focuses on translating the science of regenerative medicine into accessible, patient-centered care.About Longevity Medical InstituteLongevity Medical Instituteis one of the most comprehensive physician-led regenerative medicine platforms in the world, integrating stem cell therapy across multiple mesenchymal stem cell sources with advanced diagnostics, a clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers and health metrics, cardiovascular assessment, in-house biotechnology infrastructure, full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, specialist medicine, and research programs within a single coordinated clinical environment.Media Contact:Longevity Medical InstituteEmail: info@lmiclinic.com

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