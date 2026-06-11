Legislature Approves President Petersen-Backed Bill Expanding Parental Rights in Education

ARIZONA, June 11 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona students are one step closer to having greater access to faith-based education after the Legislature approved SB 1741, the Arizona Released Time Education Act, and transmitted the measure to Governor Katie Hobbs for her consideration. The legislation passed with Republican support and strengthens parental rights by allowing students to attend approved off-campus religious instruction during the school day with written parental consent.

Under SB 1741, sponsored by Senate President Warren Petersen, school districts and charter schools would be required to allow students to participate in released time courses if parents choose to enroll their children. Course providers must assume legal responsibility for participating students, provide transportation, maintain attendance records, and ensure students complete missed coursework. Religious instruction would take place off school property, at no cost to taxpayers or schools, and students could receive academic credit based on the same secular criteria used for similar courses.

"Parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, including their religious education," said President Petersen. "For generations, families have taught faith and values at home and in their communities. This legislation simply ensures government does not stand in the way when parents choose to incorporate religious instruction into their child's education. SB 1741 respects religious liberty, strengthens parental choice, and recognizes that parents, not bureaucrats, are best positioned to decide what is right for their children."

The Arizona Released Time Education Act establishes clear safeguards, including written parental consent, limits on instructional hours, provider accountability, and requirements that participating students remain responsible for completing their regular school assignments. The bill also protects equal treatment for released time providers while prohibiting schools from bearing the costs of the program.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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