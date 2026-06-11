Navy Reserve Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Employers at NERE 2026

SAN DIEGO— Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren hosted civilian employers and their guests representing companies from across the nation during the Navy Reserve's annual Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) June 11, 2026.

The annual event recognizes companies that provide outstanding support and flexibility to the Navy Reserve Sailors they employ in a civilian capacity. This year's event commenced with a welcome brief, followed by a ship tour and photo opportunities aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23). Throughout the day, visiting executives were immersed in a wide range of Navy operations and capabilities.

"Our Reserve Sailors successfully navigate the challenges of two demanding professions," said Lofgren. "They bring unparalleled dedication to our Reserve Force and their civilian organizations. They achieve this through the steadfast commitment, understanding, and backing of employers who stand beside them."

The day featured live demonstrations from the Navy Marine Mammal Program (NMMP), which trains bottlenose dolphins and California sea lions to detect, locate, mark and recover objects in harbors, coastal areas, and at depth in the open sea, and a tour of the Naval Base San Diego Security Department’s Military Working Dog Division, highlighting the unique operational roles of the Navy's highly trained service animals.

Employers also had the opportunity to view an aircraft showcase presented by Navy Reserve Squadron VR-57 and conduct specialized visits with Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, and Navy special warfare operators from SEAL Team 17.

NERE serves as a critical bridge between the civilian and military sectors, allowing employers to witness firsthand the training and vital warfighting missions their employees execute in uniform around the world.

"I was in the Marines and had no idea the amount of things the Navy does," said David Jimenez, from Great River Energy. "As an employer, my company goes out of its way to hire and support our Reserve employees. The people coming out of the military already have leadership skills — they are driven, they want to help, and they want to serve. We are honored to have been invited here today."

The event also offered Navy Reserve Sailors a chance to acknowledge and express gratitude to their civilian leadership for the role they play in maintaining job security, career stability, and family support during mobilizations, deployments, and annual training cycles.

NERE 2026 concluded with a closing reception where Lofgren offered final words of appreciation for the recognized business leaders.

"Delivering strategic depth requires a force that is Ready Day One," said Lofgren "Your unwavering support ensures our Sailors maintain the warfighting readiness required to seamlessly integrate and win the high-end fight. By supporting them, you are directly contributing to our national security, and for that, we thank you."