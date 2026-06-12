Inspired by Disclosure Day, Dr. Willard Wigan MBE Unveils Microscopic Alien Sculpture Inside the Eye of a Needle

Disclosure (2026) by Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, a microscopic sculpture featuring an alien figure and stag's head housed entirely within the eye of a sewing needle. Microscope photography by Paul Ward. Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, a microscopic sculpter, featuring an alien figure and stag's head housed entirely within the eye of a sewing needle. Microscope photography by Paul Ward. Disclosure (2026) by Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, a microscopic sculpture featuring an alien figure and stag's head housed entirely within the eye of a sewing needle. Microscope photography by Paul Ward.

World-Renowned Micro-Sculptor Dr. Willard Wigan MBE Unveils Mind-Bending "Disclosure" Masterpiece Inside the Eye of a Sewing Needle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed British micro-sculptor Dr. Willard Wigan MBE, internationally recognized for creating some of the world's smallest works of art, has unveiled his latest microscopic masterpiece, Disclosure (2026)—an astonishing nano-scale sculpture crafted entirely within the eye of a sewing needle.Inspired by imagery and themes associated with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg's forthcoming science-fiction thriller Disclosure Day, the sculpture depicts an alien figure in dialogue with the majestic head of a stag. The work explores the intersection of mythology, folklore, perception, and humanity's enduring fascination with the possibility of intelligent life beyond Earth.Created entirely by hand and visible only through magnification, Disclosure represents one of Dr. Wigan's most conceptually ambitious works to date. At the heart of the sculpture is a symbolic relationship between the alien and the stag. Drawing upon themes found in UFO folklore and reported encounter narratives, the work explores the notion that extraordinary experiences are often interpreted through familiar images and symbols that the human mind can more easily comprehend.Within the sculpture, the stag serves as a possible veil concealing the unknown. The two figures become intertwined as representations of perception and reality, inviting viewers to question what is seen, what is remembered, and what may remain hidden beneath the surface of conscious understanding."The alien represents the unknown that humanity continues to search for, while the stag represents what we believe we see when confronted with something beyond our understanding," said Dr. Willard Wigan MBE. "The sculpture explores the idea that reality and perception are not always the same thing, and that some mysteries reveal themselves only when we look closer."By placing these ideas within a sculpture occupying a space smaller than the eye of a needle, Dr. Wigan creates a powerful metaphor for hidden truths and unseen worlds. The viewer is required to look beyond first impressions, mirroring the very themes of perception, concealment, and revelation that lie at the center of the work itself.Executed within the eye of a sewing needle, the sculpture exemplifies the astonishing precision for which Dr. Wigan has become internationally renowned. Working between heartbeats to eliminate the effects of even the slightest movement, he employs techniques developed over a lifetime dedicated to pushing the limits of artistic possibility. The resulting work occupies a space measured in fractions of a millimeter, yet conveys a narrative of immense scale and imagination.Because the sculpture is invisible to the naked eye, Dr. Wigan collaborated with award-winning photographer Paul Ward, winner of the Fashion Photography category at the British Photography Awards 2020. Using advanced microscopic photography techniques, Ward captured the intricate details of the sculpture, transforming an almost invisible artwork into a compelling visual image while preserving the sense of wonder associated with its microscopic scale.Artwork SpecificationsArtist: Willard Wigan MBETitle: Disclosure (2026)Medium: Micro-sculpture housed within the eye of a sewing needleSubject: Alien figure and stag's head inspired by the themes and imagery surrounding Steven Spielberg's forthcoming film Disclosure DayMicroscope Photography: Paul WardPhoto Caption: Disclosure (2026) by Willard Wigan MBE, a microscopic sculpture featuring an alien figure and stag's head housed entirely within the eye of a sewing needle. Microscope photography by Paul Ward.About Dr. Willard Wigan MBEWillard Wigan MBE is one of the world's most celebrated micro-sculptors. His microscopic creations, often carved from grains of sand, pinheads, and other minute surfaces, have been exhibited globally and collected by royalty, celebrities, and private collectors. Wigan was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to art and has earned international acclaim for transforming the impossible into reality through his groundbreaking micro-sculpture techniques.About Wade & Associates Group Wade & Associates Group is a strategic marketing, media relations, entertainment, and special events firm specializing in brand development, publicity, talent representation, cultural programming, and high-profile experiential events. The firm works with artists, entertainers, corporations, nonprofits, and cultural institutions to create meaningful connections through innovative storytelling, strategic partnerships, and impactful public engagement initiatives.

The Smallest Sculpture in the World

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