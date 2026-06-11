Platner’s Primary Win Reveals the Direction of the Democrats

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11th, 2026

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karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — After Graham Platner secured a victory in the Maine Democratic Senate primary, serious questions are being raised about the direction of the Democratic Party.

Platner’s campaign has been no stranger to controversy with headlines exposing his multiple text scandals, several serious allegations of his volatile and demeaning behavior towards women, having a Nazi tattoo, and then him saying a U.S. soldier “didn’t deserve to live” after being shot by the Taliban four times.

Despite these revelations, Platner secured the Democratic primary nomination and will now serve as his party’s nominee in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races.

“This is the Democratic Party of 2026,” said Scott Maltzie, Chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. “No leader, no message, and embracing the far left wing of the Democratic Party. This is who they are. Their candidates refuse to condemn what is obviously alarming.”