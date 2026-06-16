Top CVBBA Business Brokers Honored at the 2026 Annual IBBA Conference

Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA)

These annual awards recognize the dedication, professionalism, and outstanding achievements of our top-producing members.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas–Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) is proud to recognize the following members who were honored for their outstanding achievements at the 2026 International Business Brokers Association IBBA ) Conference held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The International Business Brokers Association(IBBA) is the largest international nonprofit association operating exclusively for individuals and firms engaged in Business Brokerage.These annual awards highlight the dedication, professionalism, and results-driven performance of our top producers. Their leadership advances the business brokerage profession, enhancing its visibility, credibility, and impact throughout the Carolinas and Virginia. As trusted advisors to business owners, they play a vital role in guiding successful business sales and acquisitions, strengthening local economies, and helping entrepreneurs achieve their long-term goals.“The achievements recognized through the 2025 IBBA Member Excellence Awards represent billions of dollars in successful business transactions and countless hours dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their goals,” said Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA. “These award winners exemplify the professionalism, expertise, and commitment that elevate our industry and create meaningful economic impact. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and congratulate each of them on this well-deserved recognition.”IBBA Outstanding Producer Award:Given to those individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals totaling at least $1 million in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year.Tommy AlligoodGuillermo BirminghamTodd FurbeeFatima M. Grady, CBIPatricia GriswoldBlair GrossmanMark IrionMike MayBill McDonaldMark McLeanScott PoolKenneth Tallmadge, CBIIBBA Chairman’s Circle Award:Given to those Individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $3 million and above in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year.Tim JohnsonMike KeenTom Morse, CBIJustin Sandridge, MCBIDustin Zeher, CBIIBBA Platinum Chairman’s Circle Award:Given to those individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $10 million and above in total purchase price during the 2025 calendar year.Rupesh Bharad, CBITony Khoury, CBIJoseph MoormanAdam Petricoff, CBIIBBA Deal Maker Award:Given to those individuals who sold at least 10 qualified businesses during the 2025 calendar year.Rupesh Bharad, CBIJoseph MoormanFor more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.