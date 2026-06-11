SBA Offers Relief to California Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California to offset economic losses caused by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident occurring May 21 – 29. The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs on June 8.

The disaster declaration covers the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego.

Under this declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofits — including faith-based organizations — with financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills which could not be paid due to the disaster.

“SBA loans help eligible small businesses and private nonprofits cover operating expenses after a disaster, which is crucial for their recovery,” said Chris Stallings, Associate Administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans not only help business owners get back on their feet but also play a key role in sustaining local economies in the aftermath of a disaster.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofits with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Beginning Tuesday, June 16, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following Business Recovery Center (BRC) to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each individual complete their application. Walk-ins are welcome but in-person appointments can be scheduled in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The center’s hours of operation are as follows:

ORANGE COUNTY

Business Recovery Center

Euclid Office Building

First Floor

12966 Euclid St.

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Opens on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Mondays - Fridays, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Closed Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Holiday

“SBA’s Business Recovery Centers have consistently proven their value to business owners following a disaster,” said Chris Stallings, Associate Administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “Business owners can visit these centers to meet face‑to‑face with specialists who will guide them through the disaster loan application process and connect them with resources to support their recovery.”

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to return economic injury applications to the SBA is March 11, 2027.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.