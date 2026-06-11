Health City Cayman Islands Offers New Medical Education Opportunity for Caribbean Doctors

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has launched its inaugural continuing medical education (CME) online series to help doctors across the Caribbean stay current on advances in diagnosing and treating memory disorders and atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The virtual session focused on practical developments that can improve patient outcomes.Titled “From Mind to Heart: Advances in Dementia and Atrial Fibrillation Treatment,” the one-hour session on emergency and acute-care excellence in both disciplines was led by two Health City specialists: Dr. Romnesh De Souza, consultant interventional neurologist, and Dr. Ravi Kishore, chief interventional cardiologist and electrophysiologist. Physicians from across the region participated and earned CME credits.According to Dr. De Souza, dementia affects millions of families worldwide, and the number of cases continues to rise. An estimated 55 million to 57 million people are living with the condition, with about 10 million new cases diagnosed annually. Experts project that the global total will increase to 78 million by 2030 and exceed 139 million by 2050. More than 60 percent of people living with dementia reside in low- and middle-income countries.He noted that up to 40 percent of dementia cases may be preventable by addressing modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, physical inactivity, poor diet, hearing loss, social isolation and depression.Dr. De Souza also highlighted advances in early detection. New blood biomarkers can identify Alzheimer’s-related changes through a blood test before more invasive procedures are needed. Artificial intelligence is also being used to analyze brain imaging, helping physicians monitor disease progression and administer therapies more safely.New medications can slow cognitive decline by approximately 25 percent to 35 percent in some patients during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, offering renewed hope for patients and families. However, Dr. De Souza stressed the importance of ongoing monitoring for side effects reported by patients and brain swelling or fluid buildup through regular MRI scans.“We can detect memory disorders much earlier than before, giving patients the greatest opportunity to benefit from treatment,” said Dr. De Souza.“Simple blood tests and more sophisticated imaging techniques now help us identify problems sooner and guide safer, more effective care for our patients.”During the second presentation, Dr. Kishore explained that atrial fibrillation significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and cognitive impairment. The condition can also reduce quality of life and contribute to increased hospitalizations and premature death.The session highlighted practical measures patients can take to reduce those risks, including weight loss, moderate exercise, abstaining from alcohol, treating sleep apnea with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and controlling blood pressure and blood sugar levels.Medications that reduce the risk of stroke were also discussed. For patients requiring additional intervention, Dr. Kishore outlined catheter ablation procedures used to restore normal heart rhythm, with particular attention to electroporation, a newer technique that minimizes damage to surrounding tissue.“A newer type of heart procedure is changing how we treat irregular heartbeats,” said Dr. Kishore. “It uses quick electrical pulses instead of heat or cold, works well for most patients, and typically requires less procedure time with fewer risks. Many patients feel better and return to normal life more quickly.”This new clinical exchange series is designed to share Health City’s expertise and practical advances in patient care with physicians throughout the Caribbean. Sessions bring together Health City specialists and health care professionals from across the region through an accessible virtual platform.Future sessions will explore additional medical specialties and will continue to be offered online to enable broader participation.“By making these learning opportunities available across the Caribbean, we’re helping raise the standard of care for patients throughout the region,” said Dr. Kishore. “Knowledge sharing like this ultimately leads to better outcomes for families dealing with serious health conditions.”About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands (HCCI) is a medically advanced tertiary hospital with locations in East End and George Town in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. A member of the Narayana Health network, HCCI is the first hospital in the Caribbean and one of only six organizations globally to receive the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation. For more information visit: www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

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