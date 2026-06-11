Coalition Calls for State to Pass Legislation to Expedite Suisun Expansion Plan and Solano Shipyard

California Alliance for Jobs, supporters urge lawmakers to advance projects that would create tens of thousands of jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing

California Alliance for Jobs, supporters urge lawmakers to advance projects that would create tens of thousands of jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 100 workers, union leaders, local elected officials, small business owners and community advocates today joined the California Alliance for Jobs (CAJ) to call on state and local representatives to pass the proposed Suisun Expansion Plan and Solano Shipyard to immediately bring home-construction and shipbuilding manufacturing jobs to Solano County.The proposed Suisun Expansion Plan would expand Suisun City’s borders into neighboring land through an annexation process to allow for growth and economic development. The proposed Solano Shipyard, located on 7,500 acres east of Collinsville, and already designated for industrial shipbuilding activities, would create one of the largest shipyard complexes in the world. The two projects together are expected to generate $215 building in construction investment, support over 530,000 jobs and deliver more than $16.2 billion annually in combined state, local and federal tax revenue."We've taken hits: the Valero refinery, the Budweiser brewery, the Vallejo dry docks. More than 2,100 jobs are gone,” said Sandy Person, President at Solano Economic Development Corporation. “We have an opportunity to restore economic vitality to Solano County, and the people who live and serve here — including the military families at Travis Air Force Base — deserve to see that happen.”Supporters say Solano County is uniquely positioned to seize these opportunities because it already has the skilled workforce, construction expertise and economic foundation."We represent thousands of workers and hundreds of contractors in and around Solano County who are hungry for good jobs and desperate for housing," said Joshua Arce, Executive Director of the California Alliance for Jobs. "Our unions and employers call on our state representatives to introduce legislation that will bring shipbuilding and tens of thousands of homes to the area and we hope every local official will get behind it too."The California Alliance for Jobs was joined by labor organizations who emphasized that California already has the workforce necessary to deliver large-scale projects.“The 450,000 hardworking members of our affiliated unions are building this state,” said Chris Hannan, President of the State Building & Construction Trades Council. “Solano County has the workforce, the vision, and the commitment to build a world-class shipyard and new homes right here.”Labor leaders say the project would both create jobs and establish a long-term economic engine for the region."Our skilled Carpenters Union members and apprentices are ready to build the future today,” said Ron Rowlett, Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs for the North Coast States Carpenters Union. Forever California will position Solano County as a center for innovation and advanced manufacturing.”Construction industry leaders said this project would create both immediate and long-term opportunities.“We urge state leaders to pass legislation to streamline approvals so our skilled workforce can get to work building the housing, shipbuilding infrastructure and economic opportunity our communities urgently need,” said Chris O'Connor, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the Associated General Contractors of California.The commitment was echoed by United Contractors CEO Emily Cohen.“United Contractors and our more than 800 members stand ready to help build a new future for Solano County and neighboring communities by showing that California is the place to get stuff done,” she said.Supporters also pointed to the region’s housing affordability crisis, arguing that the proposed plans would help create local opportunities for workers to live closer to their jobs.“Working people in Solano County are facing impossible commutes, rising costs, and shrinking opportunities,” said Oscar De La Torre, Business Manager for the Northern California District Council of Laborers (LiUNA). “A new shipyard and new homes would change lives.”Local maritime worker advocates said the proposed shipyard would help restore California as a maritime leader.“Solano County has the talent and the tradition to lead the next chapter of shipbuilding. We’re here today to say loud and clear: these jobs belong in our communities,” Said Sal Vaca, Project Director for the Working Waterfront Coalition.About California Alliance For JobsThe California Alliance for Jobs (CAJ) is a labor-management partnership representing over 70,000 union construction workers and nearly 2,000 construction industry employers that build the state’s public infrastructure from the Central Valley to the Oregon border. Learn more at www.rebuildca.org/

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