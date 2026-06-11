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Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 11, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Total Nutrition Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Product Description: Product Description TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Capsules and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood capsules

Company Announcement

Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, NY is voluntarily expanding its recall of TNVitamins and Doctor's Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa Capsules due to the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This expansion follows an ongoing supply chain investigation that identified additional lot numbers linked to the same raw material lot that prompted the original recall. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled product was distributed nationally through the online platforms, Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Target, and the company's websites, http://www.tnvitamins.com/, and https://www.doctorspride.com/.

The product is packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth, white caps and 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder. Some of the affected lots are:

Product Lots TNVitamins Ultra Potent

Complete Green Superfood Moringa

10,000 mg (120 capsules) Lot: 2507199 Exp. 09/2027

Lot: 2512-304 Exp. 02/2028

Lot: 2793 Exp. 02/2028

Lot: 2748 Exp 07/2027

Lot: 2725 Exp. 04/2027 (newly added)

Lot: 2503104 Exp. 04/2027 (newly added) Doctor’s Pride Complete Green

Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa

10,000 mg (120 capsules)

The recall was initiated following notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that these products may be implicated in an ongoing investigation associated with moringa-containing dietary supplement products. Total Nutrition Inc. has ceased distribution and sale of the identified product and has initiated removal orders across all applicable sales and fulfillment channels while the FDA, CDC and the company continue their investigation.

This expansion was discovered during a supply chain traceability review which identified a common raw material from Lot 2507199 or 2512-304, one of the original recalled lots.

Total Nutrition Inc. is including Lots 2503104, and 2725 of TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg and Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg in the recall effective immediately.

No other TNVitamins or Doctor’s Pride products are involved.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are asked to dispose of them immediately. Do not eat, sell, or serve the product. Customers may request a refund by contacting TNVitamins at customerservice@tnvitamins.com and providing your name, order number, and a photo of the product with lot codes in question.

We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause to our customers. TNVitamins is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.

Link to Expanded Press Release

Link to Original Press Release

Link to FDA Advisory