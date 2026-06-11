NHS heroes recognised after accelerating cancer diagnosis and transforming patient care

‘Groundbreaking’ NHS teams that have freed up thousands of hospital beds, accelerated cancer diagnosis, and transformed care for patients have been recognised at the inaugural 2026 NHS Excellence Awards.

Held today at NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester, the awards celebrated some of the most innovative and impactful healthcare initiatives from across England, showcasing how frontline staff are delivering better outcomes for patients while helping the NHS meet growing demand.

This year’s winners include a new virtual ward from the Medway Foundation Trust, which freed up nearly 5,000 beds while maintaining low readmission rates.

While the Marie Curie Responsive Emergency Assessment and Community Team (REACT) in Bradford has pioneered a new approach to palliative and end-of-life care which has included additional preventative support – so more patients spent time at home, rather than needing to be in hospital.

The 2026 NHS Excellence Awards were delivered in partnership with Pfizer, and featured senior NHS leaders among the attendees, including NHS England Chief Executive Officer Sir Jim Mackey, Chief Nursing Officer Duncan Burton, who hosted the ceremony, and NHS England Chair Penny Dash.

Sir Jim Mackey, Chief Executive Officer at NHS England, said: “The NHS is crammed with really talented people doing fantastic things every day and we’ve been overwhelmed by thousands of examples of excellence, innovation and determination through these awards.

“The projects recognised today have delivered genuinely remarkable results, freeing up thousands of hospital beds for those that need them most, help spot cancers earlier, and improved care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities – I would like to congratulate every winner and nominee for their outstanding contribution.”

The following awards were given at the ceremony in Manchester Central Convention Complex: