America250: Cities Nationwide Partner with U.S. Manufacturer of 75M Eclipse Glasses for Patriotic ‘3D Sky Spectacle’

Officially Licensed by America250, American Paper Optics’ “American Eyes” 3D fireworks glasses for America’s 250th Anniversary provide an enhanced and immersive viewing experience. The official America250 3D glasses by American Paper Optics combine cutting-edge visual technology with patriotic pride to celebrate 250 years of American history. All ages can enjoy the Officially licensed America250 “American Eyes” 3D fireworks glasses, offering an enhanced and immersive viewing experience at celebrations nationwide. American Paper Optics’ “American Eyes” 3D lenses with specialized ‘USA’ and ‘250’ using proprietary holographic effects. The '250 effect' of American Eyes 3D glasses that will instantly transform a single firework into a breathtaking symphony of patriotic light for America’s 250th Anniversary celebrations.

American Paper Optics selected by America250 Foundation as official 3D Glasses to Light Up July 4th sky with a specialized ‘USA’ and ‘250’ viewing experience.

These America250 3D glasses are more than a novelty for the 4th of July—they’re a way to bring people together.” — John Jerit, American Paper Optics CEO/Founder

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To unite Americans with a shared moment of patriotic pride for America’s 250th Anniversary this July 4, Memphis-based American Paper Optics unveils “American Eyes” — The Exclusive 3D Fireworks Glasses designated for this year’s historic America250 celebrations nationwide. Through the lenses of these "American Eyes," ordinary fireworks and light displays will be instantly transformed into stunning, floating 3D images of "250" and "USA”.As the official 3D Glasses selected by the America250 Foundation, the body established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary, this top U.S.-based manufacturer is honored to play a role in connecting people across the country.As the same company who united millions of Americans for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics’ leadership team emphasizes the bigger picture meaning behind this monumental moment. CEO/Founder John Jerit explains, “These America250 3D glasses are more than a novelty for the 4th of July—they’re a way to bring people together.”Just two years ago, American Paper Optics, achieved one of the largest logistical feats in modern American history for one of the most non-partisan moments of 2024. By manufacturing and distributing over 75 million eclipse glasses for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics became the literal lens through which an entire continent shared a historic, awe-inspiring moment of human connection."We saw what happened during the 2024 eclipse—millions of people standing side-by-side in parks, stadiums, and backyards, looking up at the sky in harmony," said Jason Lewin, CMO of American Paper Optics. "It proved that Americans still really crave these big, shared human experiences. For the 250th Anniversary, we wanted to recreate that exact feeling of community. 'American Eyes' give people a reason to look up together again, turning regular fireworks into a powerful, collective celebration of unity. I think we all need that right now.”Recently, the company earned the high honor of being selected to supply solar eclipse glasses to the crew of the historic Artemis II mission - a journey that, much like the eclipse itself, served as a powerful reminder of what happens when the world looks up together in unity.Now, as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, cities are planning a vibrant lineup of concerts, fireworks, and community events designed to bring a diverse population together from every corner of the country. American Paper Optics is answering that call by shifting its gaze from the sun to the night sky, officially unveiling its newest groundbreaking innovation: "American Eyes" 3D Fireworks Glasses.To bring a true 'wow' factor to the sky for millions celebrating America250, the 'American Eyes' glasses, using proprietary holographic effects, will turn ordinary fireworks into a patriotic spectacle. The moment you put the glasses on, every burst in the sky will instantly transform into floating images of 'USA' and '250'.WHERE TO FIND “American Eyes” 3D FIREWORKS GLASSES:To foster a deeper community connection, American Paper Optics offers a versatile selection of officially licensed American Eyes 3D glasses, perfect for events and celebrations of any size. Organizers and consumers can choose from vibrant, ready-to-ship stock designs or take advantage of full, custom co-branding opportunities. Whether ordering a bundle for a neighborhood party or supplying the largest firework displays in the country, these glasses allow any event to align with the landmark America250 anniversary. https://www.the3dmarket.com ABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS: Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, American Paper Optics has been the global leader in manufacturing 3D optics and safe solar eclipse glasses. Over a storied history spanning nearly four decades, the company has manufactured close to 4 billion pairs of glasses. Specializing in high-volume production, American Paper Optics powers mass human experiences, drives interactive marketing campaigns, and equips the world (including the Artemis II crew) for historic astronomical events. https://www.3dglassesonline.com MEDIA CONTACTS:Jason Lewin, CMO, American Paper Optics, 1-901-381-1515Liz H Kelly, Goody PR

America250’s Official 3D Fireworks Glasses

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.