Gov. Little comments on meeting with First Lady Melania Trump today

Washington, D.C. – Governor Brad Little commented on his visit to Washington, D.C., today to join First Lady Melania Trump as she launched her Fostering the Future Accounts.

“Today at the White House, I was honored to join First Lady Melania Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and fellow governors in support of the new Fostering the Future initiative powered by Trump Accounts.

“This effort gives children and youth in foster care the same opportunity as every other child to begin building financial security and investing in their future.

"Idaho is proud to support this initiative. Every young person deserves the tools to succeed, achieve independence, and pursue the American Dream.

"We look forward to helping foster youth build brighter futures for years to come!” Governor Little said.

First Lady Melania Trump recognized Governor Little in her remarks, which can be viewed at this link (3 minute mark): https://x.com/FirstLadyOffice/status/2065138213723812158

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE FIRST LADY:

First Lady Melania Trump Launches Fostering the Future Accounts

America’s First Savings & Investment Vehicle for Foster Youth

First Lady Melania Trump launched her Fostering the Future Accounts, a new financial resource established to empower foster youth to be fiscally autonomous upon reaching the age of majority.

“Fostering the Future Accounts give foster children the same chance for asset ownership and long-term wealth building as every other American child. By investing in our foster youth now, we help strengthen America’s workforce, communities, and economic future,” the First Lady explained.

This historic measure is a first for the United States and is designed by the First Lady in tandem with the U.S. Department of Treasury. Already, twenty-three Governors have pledged to set up Fostering the Future Accounts for children within their states’ care.

First Lady Melania Trump called for national unity to fund the accounts, “Now is the time for everyone to act. All 50 states should pledge to protect America’s foster youth. Let’s elevate America’s children above politics. I urge every Governor and business leader in America to help fund these accounts.”

Because of First Lady Melania Trump’s leadership and commitment to ensuring youth in foster care have the same access as every other American child to valuable asset building opportunities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Management and Budget issued Federal guidance allowing State, Territorial, and Tribal child welfare agencies to open this type of account for any child or youth in their care:

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will now recognize State child welfare agencies acting as a guardian for children and youth in foster care, or their designees, as eligible individuals for the purposes of opening an initial account when a child is in foster care.

The Trump Administration will provide guidance and a dedicated helpline designed specifically to assist States in setting up these accounts for children and youth in foster care.

It is important to note, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act authorized the creation of this type of account. This announcement marks the latest milestone in First Lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative; her mission to provide opportunities and improve outcomes for children, youth, and families involved in the foster care system.

The following governors have pledged to open fostering the future accounts: Kay Ivey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ron DeSantis, Brian Kemp, Brad Little, Mike Braun, Kim Reynolds, Jeff Landry, Tate Reeves, Mike Kehoe, Greg Gianforte, Jim Pillen, Joe Lombardo, Kelly Ayotte, Kelly Armstrong, Mike DeWine, Kevin Stitt, Henry McMaster, Larry Rhoden, Bill Lee, Greg Abbott, Spencer Cox, and Patrick Morrisey.