Skillet Launches AI Commercial Excellence Platform for Pharmaceutical & Medtech Teams

Skillet: AI commercial excellence platform for pharmaceutical and medical device teams.

Built and backed by learning company Wayground, Skillet emerges from stealth with AI roleplay, manager coaching, and call prep – built only for life sciences.

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skillet, an AI commercial excellence platform purpose-built for the life sciences industry, today emerged from stealth. Skillet provides AI-powered sales training and conversation practice for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device commercial teams. Its initial product suite includes AI roleplay, manager coaching, and call prep . Early customers include a top-20 global pharmaceutical company and a Fortune 500 medical technology company.Skillet helps life sciences sales representatives and their managers practice high-stakes conversations before they happen, using AI that reflects the actual vocabulary, call points, compliance considerations, and objections reps encounter with real healthcare providers.– AI roleplay: Sales reps practice HCP conversations with AI-simulated healthcare providers that raise the real objections, personas, and clinical nuance found in the field, in private and with instant feedback.– Manager coaching: Front-line sales managers rehearse the coaching, feedback, and difficult conversations that determine whether their teams improve.– Call prep: Reps game-plan a specific upcoming call on demand — including by voice from the road — so they walk in ready for the questions and objections that matter most.Commercial teams use Skillet for product launches, competitive defense, loss-of-exclusivity response, label expansions, messaging refreshes, new-hire onboarding, leadership development, and ongoing performance improvement. The team is currently designing all scenarios for partners and has gotten approved practice scenarios into the field within 48 hours of a market event.“We're building Skillet to fit the day that reps already have,” said Connor Pierson, co-founder of Skillet. “A rep should be able to run a quick objection-handling session from their car and have it feel like their manager is sitting in the passenger seat next to them, then walk into the real conversation with confidence.”Approved labeling, claims, and customer documents form a Closed Knowledge Ecosystem for each product, so AI responses stay bounded to approved content. Optional MLR approval flows let medical, legal, and regulatory reviewers sign off on key inputs. Skillet is ISO 27001 compliant and GDPR compliant, with a SOC 2 Type II certification in progress. Customer content is logically isolated and is never used to train external AI models. Skillet provides single sign-on and CRM and LMS integrations.“Life sciences products have an enormous amount of detail — the label, the clinical data, the claims you can and can’t make, and how all of that shifts by indication and market,” said Aditi Soni, co-founder of Skillet. “AI training tools need to understand that context deeply and stick to it. That’s the hard part – one that our team has nailed.”Skillet is built and backed by Wayground, a learning and engagement company founded in 2015 whose products support more than 50 million users per month in over 100 countries. Skillet builds on Wayground’s scale and infrastructure and adds the privacy, security, and compliance measures the life sciences industry requires.“We’ve spent a decade building learning technology at scale, serving tens of millions of learners every month,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO of Wayground. “Skillet is an exciting new chapter for us that brings everything we’ve learned about motivating learners to an industry where those skills carry the highest stakes.”Skillet is available now to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device commercial teams. To learn more or book a meeting, visit skillet.io.## About SkilletSkillet is AI roleplay, manager coaching, and call prep for pharmaceutical and medical device teams — an AI commercial excellence platform built only for life sciences. Skillet helps commercial teams prepare for the moments that decide outcomes: launches, LOEs, label expansions, and messaging refreshes. Skillet is a Wayground company headquartered in Marina del Rey, California. Learn more at skillet.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.