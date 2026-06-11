Pull Aside – Save Your Ride: Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Reminds Recreational Travelers to Stay Wind Aware This Summer

Editor's Note: This is a joint release with Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – As summer approaches, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is partnering with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to remind outdoor enthusiasts to plan ahead and stay alert to high wind conditions, especially when traveling with campers, trailers, or recreational vehicles.

Wyoming's expansive landscapes attract thousands of RVers, van travelers, boaters, and outdoor recreationists each year. Many of these travelers use trailers, gear haulers, or rooftop setups to navigate the state's open highways, which are often susceptible to strong winds. Gusts along key routes, including Interstate 25, Interstate 80, and U.S. 287, can create hazardous conditions for high-profile and tow-behind vehicles.

"Wyoming welcomes countless outdoor travelers every year, and we want their experiences to be safe and memorable," said Mark Caughlan, chief ranger of Wyoming State Parks. "Being wind-aware is a simple yet critical component of trip planning, especially for anyone driving or towing a recreational vehicle or carrying rooftop gear."

While commercial trucks are frequently affected by high-wind events, various recreational vehicles are also at risk of blowovers. These include Class A and Class C motorhomes, fifth-wheel and bumper-pull trailers, toy haulers, and rooftop tent vehicles. Furthermore, passenger vehicles towing campers, boats, utility trailers, and any setup with rooftop carriers or add-on gear face similar dangers.

To minimize the risk of accidents and damage, WYDOT actively monitors weather conditions and may impose travel restrictions or temporarily close roads to light and high-profile vehicles during wind events.

"Travel restrictions are in place to protect drivers and prevent crashes," said Lt. Colonel Karl Germain of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. "While this may seem like a restriction aimed at commercial drivers, data shows recreational vehicles are one of the most common types of vehicles involved in wind crashes. We urge everyone, from full-time RVers to weekend campers, to take wind restrictions seriously while still enjoying all Wyoming has to offer."

When planning your travels, it's essential to check conditions in advance. You can visit https://wyoroad.info/ or call 511 for updated information. Flexibility in your schedule is critical to accommodate any weather-related delays. Understanding your setup and how wind can impact your specific vehicle or tow is also vital. Securely fasten all external gear, including awnings, rooftop carriers, and bicycles. For added convenience, consider downloading the Wyoming 511 mobile app, which provides real-time road and weather alerts.

Many of Wyoming's popular state parks, such as Curt Gowdy, Glendo, Boysen, and Keyhole, are located along routes known for strong winds. By planning ahead and staying informed, recreationists can confidently enjoy Wyoming's public lands.

For real-time travel conditions and wind advisories, visit wyoroad.info or download the Wyoming 511 app. For information about state parks, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

Pull Aside – Save Your Ride. Safe travel is the first step to a great adventure.

A camper blowover crash on WYO 28/South Pass on June 9 as captured by a WYDOT web camera. The highway was closed to high profile vehicles weighing less than 80,000 pounds.