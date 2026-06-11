Bandon’s Cranberry Festival designated an Oregon Heritage Tradition

The Bandon Cranberry Festival approaches its 80th year with an Oregon Heritage Tradition designation by the Oregon Heritage Commission.

The Bandon Cranberry Festival is the 30th event in Oregon to be designated an Oregon Heritage Tradition. Other Oregon Heritage Traditions include the Great Oregon Steam-up in Brooks, Oregon State Fair, Medford’s Pear Blossom Festival, the Pendleton Round-Up, and the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana.

“The designation recognizes those traditions that have been ongoing for 50 years or more, add to the livability and identity of the state, and has a public profile that distinguishes it from other events,” said Katie Henry, Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator.

The Bandon Cranberry Festival emerged from the region’s cranberry industry, a defining economic, agricultural, and cultural force on the southern Oregon coast since the early 20th century. Today this region produces approximately 90% of Oregon’s cranberry crop annually, making it the center of cranberry production in the state. The festival was established in 1947 as a way for the community to recognize the harvest, honor local growers, and celebrate a shared agricultural identity.

Core events that have continued from the first two years of the event’s inception include: Cranberry Court and Coronation, the Cranberry Bowl high school football game, the dance, the Grand Parade and The Cranberry Kitchen.

The Cranberry Court begins months before the festival weekend and is a community-based leadership experience for participating high school juniors that emphasizes service, public speaking, cultural stewardship, and civic engagement.

“I think it is wonderful for us to be recognized for a festival that has endured so many ups and downs over the years, and celebrates an industry that has brought recognition to Bandon and supported so many families. When I was born, my parents lived on their cranberry bog, which my father built. For years, he was the manager of Ocean Spray cranberries, so that little red berry has meant a lot to me through the years,” said Mary Schamehorn, Mayor of Bandon

Data estimates approximately 10,000-16,500 unique attendees over the main festival weekend. Bandon has a population of 3,000. Approximately 59.4% of visitor days came from visitors traveling more than 50 miles, while approximately 40.6% came from local attendees within 50 miles. Visitors traveled from a wide geographic area, including Medford, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Eugene, and Portland, as well as out-of-state locations such as Seattle, Washington, and Redding, California.

The Commission will be presenting the Heritage Tradition Designation to the Bandon Cranberry Festival during the event September 12-13 in Bandon.

The application process along with a list of designated Traditions is available at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/heritage-designations.aspx.

About the Oregon Heritage Commission (OHC)

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations and other designations.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

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