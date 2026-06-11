U.S. Department of Education Takes Action Against Four Kansas School Districts for Continued Violations of Title IX

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s (the Department’s) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued Letters of Impending Enforcement Action to three Kansas school districts – Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, and Topeka Public Schools – and a Letter of Impasse to Kansas City, Kansas Public School District for failing to comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

In April 2026, OCR determined that Kansas City, Kansas Public School District; Olathe Public Schools; Shawnee Mission School District; and Topeka Public Schools (the Districts) violated Title IX by allowing male students to use female restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms. OCR also found that some of the Districts allowed male students to participate in female athletic programs, based on their claimed “gender identity.”

Despite receiving OCR’s proposed Resolution Agreements, which, if implemented, would remedy the Districts’ violations of Title IX, the Districts continue to take no action to protect women and girls and have failed to uphold parents’ rights to inspect their children’s educational records. Today’s Letters of Impending Enforcement Action to Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, and Topeka Public Schools notify the Districts that they have 10 calendar days to come into compliance or face enforcement action, potentially including referral to the U.S. Department of Justice and the termination of federal funding. Today’s Letter of Impasse to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools notifies the District that the Department is preparing for impending enforcement, which, following the Department’s regulatory procedures, could result in the termination of the Districts’ federal education funding.

“These Kansas school districts’ ongoing refusal to come into compliance with Title IX puts the safety, privacy, and dignity of young women and girls at risk,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “The Districts must come into compliance with Title IX or risk further enforcement action. As we recognize June as Title IX Month, the Trump Administration will continue to fiercely protect students and parents by enforcing federal law and ensuring that schools uphold the rights women and girls are guaranteed under Title IX.”

In August 2025, the Department launched investigations into the Districts based on complaints filed with the Department by the Defense of Freedom Institute that they violated Title IX. In addition, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon highlighting and expressing concern about the Districts’ potential Title IX violations. In April 2026, the Department determined that the Districts have policies that violate Title IX and issued proposed Resolution Agreements that would remedy their violations.

Title IX is enforced by the Department’s OCR and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.