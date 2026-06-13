Heallexa Becomes One of the Largest Healthcare Directories With 6.3M Records

Heallexa | AI-Powered Healthcare Search. Ask. Find. Care. Obrist Buasa, Founder & CEO of Heallexa — on a mission to make healthcare accessible for every patient in America.

Heallexa now indexes over 6.3 million provider records nationwide, giving patients the most comprehensive healthcare search experience available.

Six million providers means six million chances for a patient to find the right care. Building the most complete healthcare directory in America is just the beginning.” — Obrist Buasa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heallexa, the AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform , today announced that its provider database has surpassed 6.3 million records, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare directories available to patients across the United States. The milestone represents a significant leap forward in Heallexa's mission to ensure that every American can find the right care, fast. Finding a doctor in America should not feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Yet for millions of patients, that is exactly what it feels like. Fragmented directories, outdated provider listings, and limited search filters have long made the process unnecessarily difficult. Heallexa was built to solve that problem at scale.What 6.3 Million Records Means for PatientsWith over 6.3 million provider records indexed, Heallexa gives patients access to one of the deepest pools of healthcare professionals in the country. The directory spans every major specialty, including primary care physicians, cardiologists, dermatologists, pediatricians, dentists, mental health professionals, physical therapists, optometrists, and hundreds of other specialties and subspecialties.Patients can search and filter providers by specialty, location, insurance accepted, language spoken, and real-time availability. Every search is powered by Heallexa's AI matching engine, which surfaces the most relevant providers based on what a patient actually needs, not just keyword matches.Verified and AccurateOne of the most common complaints patients have about existing healthcare directories is outdated or inaccurate information. Heallexa addresses this directly by giving providers the ability to claim, verify, and actively manage their own profiles. Verified providers are clearly marked, and patients can see real-time availability, accepted insurance plans, and direct booking options all in one place.Built for Every CommunityThe depth of Heallexa's directory is especially meaningful for patients in rural areas, smaller cities, and underserved communities where provider options may feel limited. With 6.3 million records covering providers across all 50 states, Heallexa ensures that geography is no longer a barrier to finding quality care.Multilingual search support further extends the platform's reach, allowing patients to search and communicate in their native language regardless of where they live or where their provider is located.For ProvidersHealthcare providers of all sizes, from solo practitioners to large multi-location clinic groups, can claim their Heallexa listing, enhance their profile, and begin attracting new patients immediately. Heallexa charges a flat-rate subscription with zero per-appointment fees, making it a cost-effective growth channel for practices of every scale.Providers can visit heallexa.com/ list-your-practice to get started.About HeallexaHeallexa is an AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform founded by Obrist Buasa. The platform connects patients with providers across the United States through AI search, real-time availability, and 24/7 multi-channel booking. Heallexa is available nationwide at heallexa.com.

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