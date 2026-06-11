Gov. Beshear: Team Kentucky To Provide Workforce Training and Development for Over 7,400 Kentucky Workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 11, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted that Team Kentucky will provide workforce training and skills development to over 7,400 Kentuckians. This continued investment in our state workforce is thanks to support provided through the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), which oversees programs attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that help private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training initiatives.

“Continuing to provide the training and resources necessary for our talented workforce to grow is one of the most important steps in building a strong, sustainable economy,” said Gov. Beshear. “We want to connect Kentucky employees with training and development opportunities so they can secure the good-paying jobs we’re creating and help our businesses succeed. We are committed to building a better Kentucky, and programs like this are helping us reach that goal.”

Approvals from last month’s meeting included workforce training support for over 960 employees at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Other approvals include 634 trainees for Toyotetsu Mid America in Owensboro, 300 employees at RFC in Shelbyville, 286 workers at Algood Food Co. in Louisville, 264 trainees at Grupo Antolin Kentucky in Hopkinsville, 257 employees at Commonwealth Cooperage in Morehead, and 232 employees at Sumitomo Electrical Wiring Systems in Edmonton, among others.

The most recent BSSC meeting concludes fiscal year 2026, where in total, the BSSC board approved 112 applicants for more than $9.5 million in training funds and credits for over 28,400 trainees throughout the state.

Last year saw over $9.5 million in training funds and credits approved for more than 30,600 trainees across 115 Kentucky facilities through the BSSC board.

In fiscal year 2024, the BSSC board of directors approved roughly $19 million in funds and credits for 104 Kentucky facilities to train 42,600-plus workers, the most since 2016.

Employers across the state benefit from BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Skills Training Investment Credit (STIC) programs. GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs. Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the BSSC board of directors.

Types of operations that could qualify for BSSC incentives include manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production or carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/BSSC.

Kentucky’s investment in workforce development furthers what has been the best six-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments, creating more than 70,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $29 billion more than the next highest total.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the battery capital of the United States: AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville, as well as its $2 billion, 2,100-job project at the Kentucky 1 plant in Hardin County; Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County; and Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County, among others.

In February, the Governor announced Kentucky once again set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $50.6 billion in exports in 2025, representing a 5.65% increase over 2024.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

In addition, Kentucky has secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and No. 6 nationally in its 2025 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

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