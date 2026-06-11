Why More Golfers Are Adding Offshore Fishing to Their Cabo Vacation Plans

Visitors to Cabo San Lucas are increasingly combining championship golf with world-class fishing, creating one of the most popular luxury vacation experiences in Baja California Sur.

Travelers discover that combining championship golf and world-class sportfishing creates one of the most rewarding vacation experiences in Cabo San Lucas.

"Many golfers are surprised by how easy it is to add a fishing charter to their Cabo itinerary. They can spend a day on a championship golf course and be battling a marlin the very next morning.” — Jason Bailey, Managing Partner, Top Anglers Sportfishing Cabo

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Cabo San Lucas has been recognized as one of North America's premier golf destinations, attracting travelers seeking championship courses, stunning ocean views, luxury resorts, and year-round sunshine. Now, a growing number of visitors are extending their golf vacations by adding another iconic Cabo experience to their itineraries: offshore sportfishing.Known as the "Marlin Capital of the World," Cabo San Lucas offers anglers access to some of the most productive fishing grounds anywhere. Just minutes from the marina, fishermen regularly target striped marlin, blue marlin, black marlin, yellowfin tuna, dorado (mahi-mahi), wahoo, roosterfish, and other gamefish that are not only prized, but are also some of the largest fish found anywhere on the planet. The unique combination of golf and fishing allows visitors to enjoy two world-class outdoor activities during a single vacation without sacrificing valuable travel time."Many golfers are surprised by how easy it is to add a fishing charter to their Cabo itinerary," said Jason Bailey, Managing Partner of Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters. "Guests can spend the morning on a championship golf course and be offshore the next morning battling marlin, dorado (mahi mahi), wahoo or tuna. Cabo is one of the few destinations where both experiences are world-class and available at such a high level."Cabo's appeal extends beyond its activities. The destination benefits from direct flights from dozens of major U.S. cities, making it convenient for travelers seeking a short getaway or an extended vacation. The region's modern infrastructure, luxury accommodations, dining options, and outdoor recreation opportunities continue to make it one of Mexico's most visited resort destinations.Golfers visiting Cabo can choose from a variety of renowned courses designed by some of the sport's most respected architects. Many of these courses feature dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean, Sea of Cortez, desert landscapes, and rugged coastline.At the same time, offshore fishing remains one of the area's signature attractions. Unlike many destinations that offer only seasonal opportunities, Cabo's year-round fishery provides anglers with opportunities to pursue a wide variety of species throughout the calendar year.Industry professionals are also observing increased interest from travel groups, corporate retreats, golf associations, country clubs, and family vacation planners who are looking to provide diverse experiences that appeal to multiple interests within a group."From our experience, not everyone in a travel group wants to spend every day golfing," Bailey explained. "Adding a fishing charter creates another memorable experience that friends, couples, families, and corporate groups can enjoy together."As travelers increasingly seek vacations that combine adventure, relaxation, and unique experiences, Cabo's blend of championship golf and world-class sportfishing continues to attract visitors looking for more than a traditional resort getaway.For travelers planning a future trip, combining a round of golf with a day on the water may prove to be one of the best ways to experience everything Cabo San Lucas has to offer.About Top Anglers Sportfishing ChartersFounded in 2004, Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters specializes in Cabo San Lucas fishing charters with access to discounted resort rates and customized experiences for anglers, families, golf groups, corporate retreats, and travel professionals. The company offers access to a fleet of tournament-proven vessels ranging from small inshore boats to luxury sportfishing yachts and has earned a reputation for exceptional customer service, boats and crews with major fishing tournament wins such as the 2025 Bisbee's Black & Blue, Pan American Big Game Fishing Championship and personalized trip planning.

Underwater marlin footage from Top Anglers Sportfishing Charters, Cabo San Lucas.

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