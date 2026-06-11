House Passes 11 Oversight Committee Bills to Stop Fraud in Federal Programs

WASHINGTON—This week, the House of Representatives passed eleven Committee on Oversight and Government Reform bills aimed at protecting taxpayer funds and combating rampant fraud and improper payments in federal programs. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimates that the federal government cumulatively improperly paid $2.8 trillion dollars since 2003. It also estimates that between $233 billion and $521 billion is lost annually across all federal programs and operations due to fraud specifically. The legislation passed by the House this week comes after the Committee exposed widespread fraud in federally funded, state-administered programs in Minnesota, California, and Ohio.

The House passed the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act (H.R. 8464), introduced by House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.). H.R. 8464 tackles the widespread “pay and chase” problem by preventing federal agencies from making payments when an agency has determined there is an elevated risk of fraud or the payment is likely to be improper. The bill also gives the U.S. Treasury new authority to return payment requests to agencies if they appear to be at risk for fraud. These reforms shift agency actions from recovery to prevention which protects taxpayer dollars.

The Pre-Payment Fraud Prevention and Treasury Data Access Act (H.R. 8463), also introduced by Chairman Comer, was also approved by the House. It strengthens the federal government’s financial oversight and controls by directing the U.S. Treasury to work with agencies to verify payment and payee information before payments go out the door. It reduces fraud by reforming the Treasury’s Do Not Pay system to ensure federal agencies have better access to this payment verification tool to prevent improper and fraudulent payments.

“American taxpayers are rightfully outraged when their hard-earned money is stolen by criminals while the federal and state agencies responsible for preventing fraud look the other way. The House Oversight Committee has exposed widespread fraud in state-administered federal programs, including the theft of $9 billion from Minnesota’s social services programs. This week, the House of Representatives took action to stop fraud by preventing fraudulent or improper payments before they go out the door and ensuring taxpayer-funded programs operate as intended. Working alongside the Trump Administration, the Oversight Committee will continue to crack down on fraud, protect taxpayer dollars, and hold bad actors accountable,” said Chairman Comer.

The House also passed the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act (H.R. 8312), introduced by Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas). The bill ensures agency Inspectors General have access to government-wide anti-fraud analytics tools developed by the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) transferring the resources into a permanent Inspector General office focused on fraud detection, investigations, and recovering taxpayer dollars. It expands Treasury’s role in preventing improper payments by authorizing the development of government-wide fraud analytic detection tools for agencies, and improving data sharing to help stop fraud before it occurs and better investigate it after it happens.

“I am proud to announce that my bill, the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act, passed out of the House. Since 2003, the federal government has lost $3 trillion to potential fraud and improper payments. We need real solutions to ensure that taxpayer dollars are protected and reach the citizens who need them most. The Fraud Prevention and Accountability Act is the first salvo of Congress’s defense against fraudsters who seek to steal the federal benefits of the most vulnerable of American citizens. I look forward to the Senate taking up this important piece of legislation and further strengthening Congress’s control of taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Sessions.

The House also passed H.Res. 1335 introduced by Representative Pat Fallon (R-Texas). This resolution affirms the House of Representatives’ commitment to government-wide fraud and improper payment prevention reforms to ensure the prosperity of the United States. It also expresses the sense of the House that federal program eligibility should be verified before payment.

“For years, Democrats at all levels of government have turned a blind eye to the rampant fraud in government programs,” said Rep. Pat Fallon. “This isn’t always an accident, and it’s often intentional. Federal programs are in dire need of reform to confirm beneficiaries’ eligibility and halt the flow of hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars each year to criminal fraudsters. My colleagues and I on the House Oversight Committee have a duty to hold the folks stealing from the hardworking American taxpayer accountable. We will not relent.”

The Zeroing Out Monetary Benefits Improperly Expended Act (H.R. 8467), introduced by Representative Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), was also approved by the House this week. The bill requires agencies to conduct more comprehensive and ongoing fraud risk assessments focused on improper payments that result in financial loss to the government. The bill mandates implementation of fraud risk management best practices, replaces annual improper payment estimates with continuous risk-based controls such as use of the Do Not Pay system prior to award decisions, requires agencies to estimate financial losses from improper payments, and increases coordination among agencies, Inspectors General, and the U.S. Treasury.

“For too long, billions of taxpayer dollars have been lost to improper payments and fraud because federal agencies have failed to identify risks before money goes out the door. The House passage of the ZOMBIE Act is an important step toward addressing this problem by requiring agencies to take a proactive approach to preventing waste, fraud, and abuse. I appreciate my colleagues for supporting this commonsense reform and look forward to seeing the Senate follow suit,” said Rep. Palmer.

The House approved the Federal Fraud Prevention Workforce Training Act (H.R. 8428), introduced by Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.). It authorizes the establishment of a government-wide training program to ensure the federal workforce can identify fraud risks, implement anti-fraud best practices, and utilize fraud prevention tools.

“Americans work hard for their money, and they expect their government to treat every tax dollar with respect,” said Congressman Grothman.“Unfortunately, we’ve seen time and again that fraud in federal programs is far too common, and often preventable. The problem isn’t just bad actors; it’s a system that hasn’t kept up with the scale of the challenge. The Federal Fraud Prevention Workforce Training Act makes sure federal employees receive clear, consistent training on how to spot fraud before it happens and how to use the best tools available to stop it. It also extends that knowledge to state and local partners who administer federal programs on the front lines. This is about restoring accountability, protecting taxpayer dollars, and making government work in the best interest of the American people.”

The House passed the Taxpayer Resources Used in Emergencies Accountability Act (H.R. 8466), introduced by Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), to ensure federal agencies are better equipped to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud schemes during future national emergencies. It requires the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance for agency internal control plans for use during future emergency spending. It also requires agencies to incorporate GAO improper payment and fraud risk frameworks, conduct risk assessments, and implement real-time, data-driven payment monitoring techniques in emergency response programs.

“For decades, fraud has run rampant in bloated government programs,” said Rep. Biggs. “American taxpayers work extremely hard for their money, and they deserve to know that government agencies are committed to wisely stewarding their dollars – not allowing the funds to be stolen by fraudulent entities, especially in times of emergency or crisis. This is an issue that Members of both parties can support, and I am grateful for Congressman Subramanyam’s partnership and the overwhelmingly bipartisan passage by the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s time to send a message to American taxpayers that their government officials are serious about safeguarding their dollars.”

The House passed the Taxpayer Funds Oversight and Accountability Act of 2025 (H.R. 8340) introduced by Representative Dave Min (D-Calif.) and co-led by Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.). The bill strengthens Chief Financial Officers’ responsibility for agency finances, internal controls to reduce improper payments, and improve agency financial performance.

“Washington has a spending problem and taxpayers deserve better accountability for every dollar the federal government spends. This legislation strengthens financial oversight, improves transparency, and makes it easier to identify waste, fraud, and mismanagement before taxpayer money is lost. If government is going to spend the American people’s money, it should be able to track it and account for it,” said Rep. Timmons.

The Government Audit and Accountability of Federally Funded State-Administered Programs Act of 2025 (H.R. 8107), introduced by Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and co-led by Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), helps Congress identify where taxpayer dollars are most at risk by requiring a sweeping GAO review of federally funded, state-administered programs.

“I’m tired of turning on the TV and seeing the misuse of Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars. As trillions of taxpayer dollars flow to state and local governments, every dollar must be safeguarded against waste, fraud, and abuse. Congress has a responsibility to conduct rigorous oversight, track how these funds are spent, and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used efficiently and as intended,” said Rep. Burchett.

The House approved the Federal Program Integrity and Fraud Prevention Act of 2025 (H.R. 6916), introduced by Representative Keith Self (R-Texas) and co-led by Representative Emily Randall (D-Wash.), to prohibit felons convicted of defrauding the federal government from participating in federal contracts or receiving grants and federal financial assistance in the future.

“Every dollar lost to fraud is a dollar stolen directly from the American taxpayer. That’s why Congresswoman Emily Randall and I introduced the Federal Program Integrity and Fraud Prevention Act—commonsense legislation that ensures those convicted of stealing from taxpayers cannot turn around and profit again from federal contracts, grants, loans, or other assistance,” said Congressman Keith Self (TX-03). “I’m proud to see the House pass our bill protecting hardworking American taxpayers!”

The House approved the Bonuses for Cost-Cutters and Fraud Preventers Act (H.R. 428), introduced by Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) and co-led by Representative Ed Case (D-Hawaii), to expand existing waste, fraud, and mismanagement prevention cash award incentive programs for federal employees by also incentivizing the successful identification of wasteful expenses or improper payments.

“The Bonuses for Cost Cutters Act provides a much-needed incentive to spend the American tax dollar more wisely. Right now, federal agencies are encouraged to spend every cent allocated to them with almost no oversight as to where that money is going. Creating this incentive will empower those working in federal agencies to highlight misuse of funds and reward them for their hard work,” said Rep. Fleischmann.