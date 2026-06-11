Home Newsroom AG Labrador Announces Canyon County Man Sent to Prison for Production of Child Pornography

BOISE, ID — Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that Alexander Moran, 39, was convicted of one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child for Possessing Sexually Exploitative Material, one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child for Producing Sexually Exploitative Material, and one count of Visual Representations of the Sexual Abuse of a Minor. Moran was sentenced on June 3, 2026, by District Judge Matthew Roker.

According to court records, the investigation started when the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip originated from a social media platform designed to help users meet. Investigators determined that the tip described a conversation in which Moran, a registered sex offender in Canyon County, engaged in a sexual conversation with a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota. During that conversation, Moran sent explicit images to the victim and then solicited and received nude photos from her. The victim told a detective that she believed she was talking to another person and did not know she was communicating with a registered sex offender. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Moran’s phone and discovered additional child sexual abuse material, including computer-generated images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Judge Roker sentenced Moran to a total unified sentence of forty-five years, with fifteen years fixed and thirty years indeterminate. The Court also ordered Moran to pay a $2,500 civil penalty to the victim.

“This sentence removes another predator from our streets and sends the message that we will not waver in prosecuting those who abuse and exploit children,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Idaho families deserve to know we are working every day to empower them with the resources to protect their children online and arrest and prosecute those who commit these heinous crimes.”

The investigation was led by Greg Lindsay, an investigator with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office assigned to the ICAC unit. He was assisted by forensic investigator Chris Hardin and several law enforcement agencies, including Idaho Probation and Parole, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, and the Nampa Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Madison Gourley.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators, and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.