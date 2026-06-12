EDDIE GARZA'S ECHOES FROM THE KITCHEN BRINGS MEXICO’S 'PUEBLOS MÁGICOS' INTO MAINSTREAM - DANCES WITH FILMS

Echoes From The Kitchen: A Tale of Comida & Cultura

Echoes From The Kitchen” follows my quest for self-discovery through the cherished memories I shared with my grandmother in our kitchen.” — Chef Eddie Garza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California (June 11, 2026) “Echoes From The Kitchen: A Tale of Comida & Cultura”, a film by Award-winning Filmmaker and Chef Eddie Garza, will screen at Dances With Films on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at TCL Chinese Theaters at 4:00 p.m.

“Echoes From The Kitchen” follows my quest for self-discovery through the cherished memories I shared with my grandmother in our kitchen. Growing up in a border town in Texas, I always felt I didn’t fully belong to either culture. After my grandmother’s passing, I returned to her hometown in Mexico and found myself drawn to the villages, where I worked to rediscover my roots. In doing so, I earned my dual citizenship and embraced a renewed sense of identity, a journey that sits at the heart of the film” said Garza.

Music plays a deeply personal role in the storytelling. As a former musician, Garza helped shape the score with his dear collaborator TONITO blending kitchen sounds with dueling guitars to represent an ongoing, intimate conversation between his grandmother and him.

This auditory thread mirrors the film’s exploration of tradition and growth, a balance he came to understand as essential to honoring where he came from while allowing himself to evolve.

“This film is about honoring tradition while allowing ourselves to grow” said Executive Producer Jasmin Espada. “Now more than ever we must claim and honor our roots in the most authentic of ways.”

The beautiful narrative and stunning visuals moves from the kitchen’s familiar warmth to the broader landscape of Mexico’s “Pueblos Mágicos” showcasing heritage, borders, and belonging, culminating in a sense of identity that feels both personal and universal.

Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Villages) are destinations throughout Mexico recognized by the Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR) for their extraordinary cultural and historical significance. The designation celebrates towns that have preserved the essence of Mexico through their architecture, traditions, folklore, cuisine, and enduring sense of community, offering visitors an authentic connection to the country’s rich heritage.

The film was written, directed, and stars Eddie Garza alongside co-star Chef José Antonio Topete Naquid. Cinematography was led by Mario Mauricio of the Mexican creative studio Santo Malo, with editing by award-winning documentarian Carla Roda.

The world premiere promises a viewing experience that is as much about tasting the flavors of family history as it is about hearing the rhythms of a life shaped by two cultures.

Official Trailer: https://f.io/v0BoKNmv

About Eddie Garza:

Eddie Garza is a plant-based chef, cookbook author, and award-winning filmmaker. His work has been featured by CNN, The Washington Post, People, Travel + Leisure, Daily Mail, and outlets across Latin America, Europe, and the U.S. Eddie has cooked for stars like Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Daisy Fuentes, Richard Marx, Rob Thomas, and Kate Mara, among others. He grew up in Brownsville, Texas, and transformed his health on a plant-forward diet, losing over 150 pounds and reversing serious health issues.

About Dances With Films:

DANCES WITH FILMS (DWF:LA) was formed in 1998 by a group of filmmakers who envisioned a festival where “who you know” didn’t matter, only the quality of the work. Our name, DANCES WITH FILMS, was actually a play on the plethora of ‘dance’ film festivals that cropped up left and right at the time – Slamdance, Digidance, Nodance, TromaDance. Truth be told, it started out as a rebellious joke. Originally the fest had the long title of “Dances With Films: Festival of the Unknowns” – something of a send up to all the ‘Dance’ Festivals that seemed to spring up over night. Then, after a battle with Orion Pictures, it became a symbol of their irreverence and commitment to challenge the system.

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