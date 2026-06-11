Riverside Drives the Future, Celebrates New Voltu Global HQ, Showing Region’s Leadership in Green Tech Manufacturing

City takes delivery of the first Voltu electric trucks as Voltu opens its global headquarters in Riverside, creating 400 local jobs

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Riverside today celebrated the opening of Voltu Motor’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility, Voltu Forge One – Riverside, while becoming the first customer to take delivery of the company’s new heavy-duty electric trucks.“Riverside is proving that we can lead the nation in green technology manufacturing while creating high-quality local jobs,” said Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. “Voltu’s decision to locate its global headquarters here is proof positive that Riverside is not just talking about the future economy, we are building it, right here.”The opening of Voltu’s global headquarters demonstrates Riverside’s growing ability to attract and retain innovative companies, create high-quality jobs, and build a local economy centered on advanced technology and sustainable growth. It marks a major win for Riverside’s economic development efforts and a significant step forward in the city’s strategy to attract companies building the technologies of the future.Voltu expects to create approximately 400 direct manufacturing, engineering, operations, and technology jobs over the next four years. At full production capacity, the Riverside facility is expected to manufacture approximately 14,000 heavy-duty electric trucks.By becoming Voltu’s inaugural customer, Riverside is demonstrating how cities can support local manufacturing while modernizing municipal fleets with next-generation zero-emission technology.Voltu’s Voltu3 truck is designed for municipalities, utilities, and commercial fleets that require heavy-duty performance while reducing emissions and operating costs. The platform offers heavy-duty towing and payload capability, extended driving range, and compatibility with fleet upfits, allowing organizations to transition to zero-emission operations without sacrificing performance.Voltu joins a growing ecosystem of clean technology, advanced manufacturing, and mobility companies that have chosen Riverside as their home. Together, these investments are helping position Riverside as a national model for green technology manufacturing, where companies can develop, test, deploy, and scale next-generation transportation solutions.“Riverside is becoming a recognized center for clean technology, advanced manufacturing, and transportation innovation,” said Miranda Evans, Director of Community and Economic Development. “Companies are choosing Riverside because they see a city committed to supporting growth, innovation, and investment. Voltu’s production launch further validates that vision and strengthens Riverside’s position as a leader in the industries shaping the future.”With the opening of Voltu’s global headquarters, the launch of vehicle production, and the City’s investment in its first electric trucks, Riverside continues to strengthen its reputation as a national leader in green technology manufacturing and one of California’s fastest-growing centers for clean transportation innovation.

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