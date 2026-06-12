Heallexa Introduces 24/7 Appointment Booking via SMS, Call, Chat and WhatsApp

Heallexa | AI-Powered Healthcare Search. Ask. Find. Care. Obrist Buasa, Founder & CEO of Heallexa — on a mission to make healthcare accessible for every patient in America.

Heallexa introduces round-the-clock appointment booking via AI, SMS, phone call, chat, and WhatsApp, available in any language, no app required.

Healthcare access should never depend on what time it is or what language you speak. Heallexa makes booking care as easy as sending a text message.” — Obrist Buasa

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heallexa, the AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform, is eliminating one of the most persistent frustrations in American healthcare: the inability to book a doctor 's appointment outside of business hours. With Heallexa, patients can now request and confirm appointments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, using the communication channel they already prefer, including SMS, phone call, live chat, WhatsApp, or AI-assisted booking, in any language.The United States healthcare system has long struggled with access and convenience. Millions of patients delay care simply because they cannot reach a provider's office during the workday. Heallexa was built to close that gap permanently.Book the Way You CommunicateHeallexa meets patients where they are. Whether someone prefers to send a quick text message, make a phone call, chat online, or use WhatsApp, the platform supports all of these channels without requiring the patient to download a new app or create an account. Patients simply search, find a provider, and book in minutes.For patients whose first language is not English, Heallexa's multilingual support allows them to communicate naturally in their own language. The system translates in real time, removing one of the most underaddressed barriers to healthcare access in the United States.Around-the-Clock AccessMost medical office phone lines close at 5 p.m. Heallexa does not. The platform's AI booking layer operates continuously, handling appointment requests at midnight, on weekends, and on holidays. Patients no longer have to wait until Monday morning to secure care they needed on Friday.This is especially significant for working adults, parents, caregivers, and individuals in rural or underserved communities who face compounding barriers to scheduling care during traditional hours.No App. No Account. No Waiting.Heallexa requires no app download and no patient account to search or request an appointment . The experience is designed to be as frictionless as possible. A patient can text a provider, receive a confirmation, and walk into their appointment without ever touching a login screen.Heallexa currently indexes over 6.3 million provider records across the United States, covering primary care, specialists, dentists, mental health providers, physical therapists, and more. Every provider on the platform is searchable by specialty, location, insurance, and availability.About HeallexaHeallexa is an AI-powered healthcare search and booking platform founded by Obrist Buasa. The platform serves both patients seeking care and providers seeking growth, offering flat-rate subscriptions with zero per-appointment fees. Heallexa is headquartered in the United States and available nationwide at heallexa.com.

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