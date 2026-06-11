Ventsislav Hurd, of Fairbanks, Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 11, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On June 9, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett, found 36-year-old Ventsislav Hurd guilty of three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree at a bench trial.

Between the years of 2021 and 2023, Hurd sexually abused the 11- to 12-year-old child on multiple occasions. Hurd had a personal relationship with the child’s parent. The sexual abuse was reported to Fairbanks Police Department in 2023.

For each conviction of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Hurd faces a presumptive range of 40 to 60 years. Due to his criminal history, Hurd faces a minimum sentence of 65 years.

Hurd remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections, without bail, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026 at 2:30 pm.

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said “Hurd’s sexual abuse of the young victim is deeply disturbing. He violated the trust of the victim and her parent. He caused great harm that will have lifelong consequences.” DA Dallaire thanks ADA Kathryn Mason, Paralegal Joleen Cooper, LOA Kayli Dollard, and the Fairbanks Police Department for their hard work and dedication to this case. He also thanks the victim for her courage in facing her abuser and testifying in court.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.