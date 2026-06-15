CMX Cinemas Welcomes the IPIC Theaters Brand and Select Locations to Its Portfolio

A couple enjoys their experience at IPIC in Delray Beach, Fla.

IPIC will continue as the consumer-facing brand at participating CMX-operated locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMX Cinemas today announced that select assets of the IPIC brand and certain IPIC theater and restaurant locations are now part of the CMX Cinemas portfolio. IPIC will continue as the consumer-facing brand at participating CMX-operated locations, preserving the elevated dine-in cinema experience, premium hospitality, luxury seating and chef-driven food and beverage offerings that IPIC guests know and love.The transaction expands CMX Cinemas' premium entertainment footprint and adds nine IPIC locations across Texas, Georgia, Florida, Maryland and New Jersey, including several distinctive restaurant concepts: The Tuck Room Gastro Lounge, City Perch Kitchen + Bar and Serena Pastificio. Together, these brands strengthen CMX's strategy of creating entertainment destinations that combine movies, dining, social experiences and hospitality under one roof."IPIC has long stood for a distinctive moviegoing experience built on hospitality, premium comfort and culinary service," said Rafael Munoz, Chief Executive Officer of CMX Cinemas. "As we welcome IPIC into the CMX Cinemas portfolio, our priority is continuity for guests and team members. Guests should continue to experience IPIC as IPIC, with the same brand promise and elevated approach to hospitality."CMX Cinemas has retained the theater and restaurant teams serving guests at the acquired locations, helping ensure operational continuity and preserving the hospitality culture that has helped define the IPIC experience. Guests can continue to expect attentive service, premium amenities, elevated dining options and the same focus on creating memorable moviegoing experiences.The participating CMX-operated IPIC locations include IPIC Houston and The Tuck Room Gastro Lounge in Houston, TX; IPIC Fairview in Fairview, TX; IPIC Austin in Austin, TX; IPIC Atlanta and Serena Pastificio in Atlanta, GA; IPIC Delray in Delray Beach, FL; IPIC Mizner Park and Serena Pastificio in Boca Raton, FL; IPIC North Miami Beach and The Tuck Room Gastro Lounge in North Miami Beach, FL; IPIC North Bethesda at Pike & Rose and City Perch Kitchen + Bar in North Bethesda, MD; and IPIC Fort Lee at Hudson Lights and City Perch Kitchen + Bar in Fort Lee, NJ."This transaction is about more than theaters," added Munoz. "It strengthens our position as a premium entertainment and hospitality company. By combining the strengths of CMX and IPIC, along with these unique restaurant brands, we can continue delivering experiences that bring guests together for movies, dining and social occasions."The IPIC website and mobile app will continue to support ticketing, account access, guest communications, program information and the guest digital experience. CMX Cinemas also intends to continue investing in the IPIC guest experience, including hospitality, food and beverage offerings, premium seating and digital guest services, while preserving the refined dine-in cinema experience that makes IPIC a distinctive premium entertainment brand.At participating CMX-operated IPIC locations, active and eligible IPIC Access memberships, points, gift card balances, rewards and guest benefits will be honored subject to applicable program terms and successful verification or authentication within the CMX/IPIC database. For most guests, no immediate action is required. Guests will be contacted directly if additional verification is needed.Certain former IPIC locations are not operated by CMX Cinemas and are independently owned and operated by unrelated third parties. Those locations are outside this asset transition, do not operate within the CMX-operated IPIC network and do not participate in IPIC Access memberships, IPIC gift cards, IPIC points or IPIC guest benefits. Guests from those markets are welcome to visit participating CMX-operated IPIC locations, where eligible benefits can be reviewed and, when successfully verified or authenticated, honored under applicable terms.About CMX CinemasCMX Cinemas opened its first flagship dine-in theater in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre in Miami, Florida. Today, CMX Cinemas offers state-of-the-art technology, luxury seating in select locations, premium food and beverage offerings and a growing portfolio of entertainment and dining concepts, including CMX CineBistro, CMX Luxury Cinemas, CMX Traditional Cinemas, IPIC Theaters, CMX Stone Sports Bar, The Tuck Room, City Perch Kitchen + Bar and Serena Pastificio. CMX Cinemas is one of the largest movie theater chains in the United States, with 30 locations, 299 screens and approximately 1,900 employees.

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