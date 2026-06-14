'You Don't Need to Be in a Wheelchair to Be Paralyzed': Eron Zehavi at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026

Eron Zehavi, Entrepreneur and Transformational Coach

Entrepreneur and Transformational Coach on the Stories We Tell About Adversity and What Remains Possible

Massive impostor syndrome, fear of rejection, self doubt, limiting beliefs, low self worth. All of them types of paralysis. No wheelchair required.” — Eron Zehavi, Entrepreneur and Transformational Coach

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, entrepreneur and transformational coach Eron Zehavi took the stage in a wheelchair and opened with a confession: he was paralyzed.Then he told the audience they probably were too.On March 14, 2026, at the historic Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, Zehavi delivered “Paralysis Is a State of Mind: How Meaning Shapes What’s Possible” to a full house. The talk drew on his experience sustaining a spinal cord injury at age 38, with two young children at home, to make a broader argument about the way mental and emotional paralysis operates in people who have never been near a wheelchair.“Massive impostor syndrome, fear of rejection, self doubt, limiting beliefs, low self worth. All of them types of paralysis. No wheelchair required.”— Eron Zehavi, at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026His central argument was precise: facts and stories are not the same thing. A spinal cord injury is a fact. “My life is over” is a story. The confusion between the two, Zehavi argued, is where most people get stuck and where most people have more agency than they realize.Drawing on his own recovery and years of coaching work, Zehavi introduced the ART Process: Acknowledge, Reframe, Transform.The framework asks people to first acknowledge the facts of their situation and separate them from the fear-based stories the mind generates in response. Second, to reframe toward a story that is both logically plausible and emotionally resonant. Third, to allow that new story to transform how they move through their circumstances.To demonstrate the process under extreme conditions, Zehavi walked the audience through a client case of significant loss. The result, he argued, was not toxic positivity or the erasure of grief. It was something more specific: a shift in meaning that made continued life feel possible again.“Nothing you will ever experience in your life has the power to take away the freedom you have to choose your perspective, and write a new story. And when you change your story, you change your life.”— Eron Zehavi at TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026Eron Zehavi’s talk will be released online in the coming months as part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series.About Eron ZehaviEron Zehavi is an entrepreneur, speaker, and transformational coach who helps individuals and organizations break through limitation and activate their full potential. A former co-founder of a billion-dollar startup and the founder of Soultivation, a global education and community platform, Zehavi bridges high-level leadership with deep personal transformation. Drawing from lived experience and decades of inquiry, his work explores how meaning, perception, and authorship shape both life and business.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove 2026, “Reimagining the Possible,” was held March 14, 2026, at the Marilyn Monroe Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Organized and produced by Marvin V. Acuna, the event brought together twelve speakers, sponsors, brand partners, and volunteers for a full day devoted to ideas worth spreading. Speaker talks will be released online in the coming months.Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze $6.6 billion in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges, working to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023 TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

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