Washington National Guard Hosts "Legislative Lift" to Highlight Readiness and Statewide Missions

Washington lawmakers traded committee rooms for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on June 10, 2026, as the Washington National Guard showcased the aviation assets, emergency response capabilities, and specialized missions it uses to serve local communities across the state and support national defense.

"Our men and women are some of the hardest working people you will ever meet and the missions they are doing have real impacts here in our state and across our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General, Washington National Guard.

Legislative members were provided with updates on several key initiatives, including support for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the 10th Civil Support Team, counter Unmanned Aerial Systems detection with the Washington Counterdrug Program, cyber defense support to the Secretary of State’s office during elections, and the ongoing transformation of the Washington Army National Guard. Legislative members learned how the Guard's unique authorities and capabilities enable rapid response to emergencies, similar to the recent Longview paper mill tragedy and last year’s flooding. Displays highlighted recent disaster response missions, partnerships with local, state and federal agencies, and investments being made to ensure the force remains ready to meet future challenges.

New to this year’s event were displays highlighting the Washington State Guard and the newest component of the Washington Military Department, the Civil Air Patrol – Washington Wing. Representatives from both organizations showcased capabilities that support the state’s emergency response mission alongside the Washington National Guard and Washington Emergency Management.

“These partnerships are strategic and can provide support capabilities that sometimes we may not possess in the National Guard,” said Welsh.

Following the presentations, participants traveled to the Olympia Regional Airport where they learned about the National Guard’s support to the Washington Department of Natural Resources during wildland fire fighting before boarding a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for an orientation flight around Puget Sound.

The flight gave legislators a firsthand look at the speed, reach, and versatility of the National Guard’s aviation assets. As the helicopter traveled across Western Washington, participants gained a greater understanding of how military aircraft can quickly move personnel, equipment, and supplies in support of missions across the state.

“Our helicopters can support the state’s wildland firefighting effort, help with search and rescue and assisted with the floods in Skagit County in December, the search for Travis Decker in Chelan County last year, and the response mission following the Navy Growler plane crash in 2024,” said Maj. Nick Davis, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation and pilot in charge of the orientation mission. “We do all of this and deploy overseas when called up, so our battalion has a lot of capabilities.”

The annual legislative lift program serves as an important engagement opportunity between the Washington National Guard and state lawmakers, helping to foster a greater understanding of the Guard's mission, readiness requirements, and service to residents of Washington.

More than 8,000 soldiers and airmen serve in the Washington National Guard, supporting state emergency response operations under the direction of the governor while remaining prepared to deploy worldwide in support of national defense missions.