Fort McCoy NEC personnel strengthen safety readiness during confined-space training

Employees with Fort McCoy’s Network Enterprise Center (NEC) strengthened their readiness and reinforced critical workplace safety procedures during confined-space entry training conducted April 29, 2026, at Fort McCoy.

The hands-on training provided NEC personnel with practical experience in identifying hazards, conducting atmospheric testing, using specialized safety equipment, and executing safe entry procedures in confined spaces commonly encountered while maintaining the installation's communications infrastructure.

NEC officials said the training was designed to ensure employees remain proficient in the procedures and safety requirements necessary to safely perform work in underground vaults, manholes, and other confined spaces that support Fort McCoy’s communications network.

Fort McCoy NEC technicians routinely access underground utility vaults and manholes to maintain critical telecommunications and fiber-optic systems that support installation operations, officials said. While essential to mission success, these environments present unique hazards that require specialized training, equipment, and strict adherence to safety protocols.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a confined space is large enough for a worker to enter and perform assigned duties but has limited means of entry or exit and is not intended for continuous occupancy. Many of the spaces encountered by NEC personnel are considered permit-required confined spaces because they may contain hazardous atmospheres, engulfment hazards, or other serious safety risks.

One of the primary focuses of the training was atmospheric testing, which serves as the first line of defense against unseen dangers. Before entering a confined space, personnel used multi-gas detection equipment to test air quality at multiple levels within vaults and manholes for potential hazards such as oxygen-deficient atmospheres, combustible gases, and toxic contaminants including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Trainers emphasized that atmospheric testing remains one of the most critical elements of confined-space operations because many hazards cannot be detected without specialized equipment. Officials noted that continuous monitoring helps ensure changing conditions do not place workers at risk while maintenance activities are underway.

Participants also practiced hazard-mitigation procedures, including ventilation techniques designed to introduce fresh air into confined spaces and remove potentially dangerous gases. Additional instruction focused on identifying water accumulation and other physical hazards that could increase the risk of electrocution, falls, entrapment, or injury.

The training further highlighted the importance of teamwork during confined-space operations. Personnel reviewed the three key roles required during an entry operation: the authorized entrant, who performs work inside the space; the attendant, who remains outside and continuously monitors conditions; and the entry supervisor, who verifies that all safety requirements have been met before authorizing entry.

Hands-on exercises included the setup and use of retrieval systems, safety harnesses, ladders, tripods, and mechanical winches designed to safely lower personnel into confined spaces and provide rapid extraction capabilities during emergencies. Participants practiced coordinated entry procedures and rescue techniques that emphasized communication, accountability, and situational awareness.

According to NEC trainers, confined-space safety depends on every member of the entry team understanding and executing their responsibilities. Trainers stressed that effective communication between entrants, attendants, and supervisors is essential to preventing accidents and ensuring a rapid response if conditions change.

NEC officials said the training reflects Fort McCoy’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a culture of safety while ensuring personnel remain prepared to support the installation’s communications mission. By combining classroom instruction with practical exercises, the April 29 training helped reinforce the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary for employees to safely perform work in some of the most challenging environments found on the installation.

“This training helps ensure our personnel have the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely perform their duties while supporting Fort McCoy's communications mission,” NEC officials said. “By regularly conducting hands-on training, we reinforce the safety procedures that protect our workforce and enable mission success.”

The training serves as a reminder that safety is an active process requiring careful planning, continuous monitoring, and strict adherence to established procedures.

Through recurring training and preparedness exercises, Fort McCoy’s Network Enterprise Center continues to ensure its workforce remains equipped to safely maintain the critical infrastructure that supports the installation’s mission.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Network Enterprise Center.)