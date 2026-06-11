MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Jimmy Mance, 40, of Thomson, has been indicted and charged with the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old female in McDuffie County. The child was previously reported as missing and recovered in December 2025. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit took warrants against Mance on April 13, 2026.

Carr expanded his Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to the Augusta region just last year.

“Once we recover a victim, we won’t rest until every one of their traffickers is off the streets and behind bars,” said Carr. “We’re grateful to our law enforcement partners in the CSRA who have welcomed our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit into the community and stood with us in this fight. This child deserves maximum justice, and that’s exactly what we intend to deliver.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, with assistance from the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office, the Thomson Police Department, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

McDuffie County Indictment

On June 8, 2026, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a McDuffie County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Jimmy Mance.

The defendant is facing the following charges.

2 counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude

2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured more than 70 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted over 200 children. This Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Macon and Augusta.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.