Charleston County man arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and related charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of James David Bagwell, 50, of Ridgeville, S.C., on four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Bagwell. Investigators state Bagwell engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced files of child sexual abuse material*.

Bagwell was arrested on June 9, 2026. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree (§16-3-655(A)(1)); one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree (§16-3-655(B)); and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. "Pornography" can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.