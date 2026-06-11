Steve's Carpet Care and Restoration Reaches 50-Year Milestone Serving Colorado Homes and Businesses

Carpet Cleaning in Westminster

Steve's Carpet Care and Restoration Celebrates 50 Years! 50 Years of Trusted Carpet Cleaning

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration is proud to celebrate 50 years in business — a milestone that reflects five decades of honest work, loyal customers, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded in Boulder, Colorado, in 1976, the company began with a simple mission: provide honest, high-quality carpet cleaning services that homeowners and businesses could trust. As a family-owned and operated company, Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration was built on hard work, integrity, and a commitment to treating every customer like a neighbor. What started as a small local carpet cleaning operation quickly earned a reputation for exceptional service, dependable results, and personalized care that larger national franchises simply cannot replicate.From Boulder to the Denver Metro: Five Decades of GrowthAs word spread throughout Boulder County, the company steadily expanded its service area to meet growing demand. Over the years, Steve’s Carpet Care grew beyond Boulder to serve Westminster, Arvada, Lafayette, Thornton, Erie, and Longmont, before establishing a strong presence throughout the Denver metro area. In 2017, the company moved its headquarters to Westminster to better serve its expanding customer base.Unlike large national franchises, the company continues to focus on building lasting relationships with customers and providing the personalized service that only a local family business can offer. The team proudly serves Westminster, Broomfield, Thornton, Erie, Northglenn, Arvada, Boulder, Lafayette, and surrounding communities with the same dedication to quality and customer satisfaction that has defined the company since day one.Professional-Grade Equipment: The Power Behind the CleanOne of the defining advantages of Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration is its investment in professional, truck-mounted cleaning equipment — the most powerful cleaning systems available in the industry. Unlike portable units used by many competitors, Steve’s truck-mounted machines generate significantly higher water temperatures, stronger suction, and greater cleaning pressure. This means deeper extraction of dirt, allergens, bacteria, and moisture from carpet fibers, leaving carpets not only visibly cleaner but also faster-drying and more thoroughly sanitized.The truck-mounted systems draw power directly from the service vehicle’s engine, allowing them to maintain consistent, high-performance operation throughout every job — regardless of the size of the home or commercial property. Hot water extraction performed at these temperatures is widely recognized by the IICRC as the most effective method for deep carpet cleaning, and it is the method recommended by most major carpet manufacturers to maintain warranties.This commitment to superior equipment extends across all of Steve’s service offerings. Whether cleaning upholstery, tile and grout, or performing water damage restoration, the company utilizes commercial-grade tools and industry-leading technology to deliver results that meet the highest professional standards.A Full-Service Cleaning and Restoration CompanyWhat began as a local carpet cleaning company has evolved into a full-service cleaning and restoration business. Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration now specializes in professional carpet cleaning, carpet repair, carpet stretching, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and water damage restoration. While the company has expanded significantly since its founding, its core values have remained unchanged: honest recommendations, exceptional workmanship, and friendly customer service that helps generations of Colorado families maintain cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable homes.A Team Built on Experience, Integrity, and TrustOne of the keys to Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration’s long-term success has been its commitment to building and retaining an experienced, professional team. Many of the company’s employees have been with Steve’s Carpet Care for years, creating a level of consistency and expertise that customers can rely on. Unlike companies that experience frequent turnover, Steve’s Carpet Care invests in its team members through ongoing education, hands-on training, and a supportive work environment that encourages long-term careers.The company’s technicians are professionally trained and hold certifications through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the industry’s leading certifying organization. Customers can feel confident knowing that the individuals entering their homes and businesses have been trained in the latest cleaning, restoration, and safety standards. Beyond their technical knowledge, Steve’s Carpet Care team members are known for their professionalism, honesty, and trustworthiness. Many customers specifically request the same technicians year after year — a testament to the strong relationships built through reliable service and exceptional care.Looking Ahead with GratitudeAs Steve’s Carpet Care and Restoration marks its 50th anniversary, the company remains proud of its roots, deeply grateful for the loyalty of the communities it serves, and fully committed to delivering trusted cleaning and restoration services for decades to come. The past 50 years have been built one customer at a time, and that is exactly how the next 50 will be built as well.MEDIA CONTACTSteve’s Carpet Care and RestorationWestminster, ColoradoServing the Greater Denver Metro Area since 1976

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