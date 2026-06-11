Surveys Show Moving Is More Stressful Than Major Life Events

A Northern Colorado Cleaning Company Wants to Help.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people expect moving to be stressful. Few expect it to rank alongside life's biggest emotional challenges.According to a recent survey of 1,000 Americans who relocated in 2024, 82% described moving as stressful, and 42% said the experience brought them to tears. More than one-third of respondents said moving was more stressful than planning a wedding, while nearly one in five said it was more stressful than getting divorced. Fourteen percent even ranked moving above the death of a family member.The findings highlight something many homeowners and renters already know firsthand: moving is rarely just about changing addresses. It involves financial pressure, countless decisions, physical labor, disrupted routines, and a seemingly endless list of tasks that all feel urgent at the same time.The survey found that nearly all Americans who moved in 2024 faced challenges during the process, with handling stress ranking as the most common difficulty. More than half said others underestimate how difficult moving really is.One task that frequently gets pushed to the end of the moving timeline is cleaning.Whether someone is preparing a home for sale, trying to recover a security deposit, welcoming buyers into a property, or simply hoping to leave a home in good condition, cleaning often becomes one more major responsibility squeezed into the final days before a move. Unfortunately, those final days are already packed with obligations.The same survey found that packing was simultaneously the most stressful, most difficult, most dreaded, and most time-consuming aspect of moving. Forty-three percent of respondents identified packing as the task that consumed the most time, while more than one-quarter reported that they were still unpacking or settling into their new homes more than a month later.For Clean Bees , that reality has helped shape a growing focus on move-in and move-out cleaning services throughout Northern Colorado.The company regularly works with homeowners, renters, property managers, and real estate professionals who want one less responsibility during an already demanding transition. Professional move-out cleaning allows families to focus on coordinating movers, managing paperwork, and settling into a new home rather than spending their final evening scrubbing baseboards or deep-cleaning appliances.The financial burden of moving can add another layer of pressure. Americans spent an average of $2,050 on their move in 2024, while 78% encountered unexpected expenses. More than one-third said the total cost of their move exceeded expectations, and 40% reported going over budget.Clean Bees serves homeowners and businesses throughout Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Timnath, Severance, Wellington, Laporte, and surrounding Northern Colorado communities. In addition to recurring residential cleaning services, the company provides deep cleaning, one-time cleaning, and move-in and move-out cleaning designed to help ease the transition during one of life's most stressful events.About Clean BeesClean Bees provides residential and commercial cleaning services in Northern Colorado. Known for personalized service, professionally trained team members, and detailed cleaning programs, the company helps homeowners and businesses maintain cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable spaces. Clean Bees offers recurring cleaning, deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, and commercial cleaning services throughout the region.

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