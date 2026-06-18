Smith Names Alexander Westerveld Director of Sales, Netherlands and UK

Alexander Westerveld, Director of Sales, Netherlands and UK

Alex will lead sales efforts and fortify business relationships in northwestern Europe and beyond

I will be work to help traders grow and achieve their goals while fostering teamwork, enhancing knowledge exchange, and cultivating a positive and high-energy work environment.” — Alexander Westerveld, Director of Sales, Netherlands and UK at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Alexander Westerveld to the role of Director of Sales, Netherlands and UK. In his role, Alex will create strategic opportunities within the two countries and drive initiatives to support business-expansion efforts across the region.Alex joined Smith in 2020 as a Senior Account Executive before being named Trading Manager a year later. In May 2022, he was appointed as General Manager of Smith’s Amsterdam office, where he helped equip traders with tactical skills and developed new business relationships across western Europe.“I am excited to take on this new role and manage our sales teams across the Netherlands and the UK,” said Alex. “I will be working closely with these two offices to help traders grow and achieve their goals while fostering teamwork, enhancing knowledge exchange, and cultivating a positive and high-energy work environment.”Alex’s decade of industry experience has given him the expertise and leadership skills to drive Smith’s continued success and help customers navigate complex market conditions.“One of Alex’s strong suits is his ability to connect with customers and colleagues in a very genuine way,” said Janos Boszormenyi, Vice President, EMEA. “He leads with consistency and a strong understanding of the business, and those qualities have made a lasting impact on the team. I look forward to seeing him bring success to this new opportunity and pave the way for all of our salespeople across the Netherlands and the UK.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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