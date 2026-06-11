John Muir Health Marks One-Year Anniversary of San Ramon Outpatient Center with Plans to Expand Services

Our vision for the San Ramon Outpatient Center has always been to create a highly convenient, comprehensive destination for health care in the San Ramon area.” — Mike Thomas, John Muir Health’s president and CEO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its San Ramon Outpatient Center with plans for significant expansion to meet the growing health care needs of the San Ramon community and surrounding areas.

Since opening, the San Ramon Outpatient Center has averaged approximately 10,000 patient visits per month, providing convenient access to primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, cardiology, specialty services, imaging, lab services and more — all under one roof.

To further accommodate patient demand, John Muir Health is planning an additional $50 million investment in the San Ramon Outpatient Center that will expand access to care and bring an estimated 25 to 30 new physicians across key service lines: primary care, oncology, cardiology, surgery, urology, urogynecology, and women’s health.

John Muir Health is targeting a 2027 opening for the planned expansion, which also includes the growth of surgery services and the expansion of imaging capabilities, such as CT and MRI.

“Our vision for the San Ramon Outpatient Center has always been to create a highly convenient, comprehensive destination for health care in the San Ramon area,” said Mike Thomas, John Muir Health’s president and CEO. “The strong response from the community over the past year demonstrates the need for expanded access to high-quality outpatient care close to home.”

Located in Bishop Ranch Medical at 12677 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon, the outpatient center was designed to make care more accessible and connected for patients and families throughout the region. The center’s primary care team includes family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics clinicians who support patients through preventive care, chronic disease management, wellness visits and coordination with specialists when advanced care is needed.

The center also offers urgent care services seven days a week, including evenings, weekends and holidays, treating a wide range of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries with same-day and next-day appointment availability.

The San Ramon Outpatient Center is open to the entire community, regardless of whether patients have a clinician based at the center and offers free parking for easy access.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,800 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

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