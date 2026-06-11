The ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit Returns to San Diego as AI Reshapes the Future of Talent Acquisition

Attendees gather at the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit (RIS), a talent acquisition conference focused on recruiting innovation, employer branding, sourcing, recruiting operations, and artificial intelligence

Talent Acquisition leaders, employer branding experts, sourcing professionals, and HR technology innovators will gather November 9-11 for RIS Fall 2026

Being in rooms like this reminds me why I love what I do!"” — Jay Olson, Director, Global Talent Acquisition, Medtronic

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERE Media today announced that the ERE Recruiting Innovation Summit (RIS) will take place November 9-11, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego, California.The announcement follows a successful RIS in Atlanta, where hundreds of talent acquisition leaders, sourcing professionals, employer branding experts, talent acquisition executives, and HR technology innovators gathered to discuss the future of hiring, employer branding, recruiting operations, artificial intelligence, and workforce strategy.For more than two decades, ERE events have brought together the practitioners shaping the future of recruiting. RIS has earned a reputation as one of the industry’s premier practitioner-led events, known for candid conversations, real-world case studies, collaborative learning, and meaningful networking opportunities.“RIS has always been about bringing together actual practitioners who know what it takes to fill a role,” said David Manaster, CEO of ERE Media. “Recruiting is changing faster than ever. Organizations are navigating AI, shifting workforce expectations, new technologies, and increased pressure to deliver. Our community wants honest conversations, practical ideas, and opportunities to learn from leaders who are solving these challenges every day.”Why Recruiting Leaders Keep Coming Back to RISThe recent Atlanta event generated enthusiastic feedback from attendees and speakers alike."Recruiters and TA leaders might be some of the most naturally curious people on the planet. Being in rooms like this reminds me why I love what I do," said Jay Olson, Director, Global Talent Acquisition, Medtronic."People actually doing the work. Comparing what’s working, what's not, and where things are starting to shift across employer brand, recruitment marketing, and people communications. No posturing, just honest conversation and learning from each other," said Bryan Chaney, Founder of People Brand Collective.The Atlanta event also sparked important conversations around AI governance, employer branding, recruiting operations, frontline hiring, sourcing strategy, accessibility, candidate experience, and the evolving role of human decision-making in talent acquisition.Those discussions will continue this November in San Diego.At RIS Fall 2026 in San Diego, Practitioners Take Center Stage- Mainstage keynote presentations- Practitioner-led breakout sessions- Engaging Roundtable discussions- Interactive workshops- Recruiting technology showcases- Ask Me Anything conversationsRespected industry analyst, Kyle Lagunas, will lead a special pre-conference experience on November 9th, focused on how artificial intelligence is reshaping talent acquisition teams, recruiting workflows, candidate experiences, and workforce planning.Confirmed Speakers Include: Kyle Lagunas, Bryan Chaney, Stacy Zapar, Jackye Clayton, and John Baldino. Additional speakers, sessions, and agenda details will be announced throughout the summer.ERE Media also announced the first Fall 2026 sponsors, including AppVault, Cadient, and Tenzo. Additional sponsors and partners will be revealed in the coming months.The First 25 Tickets Cost Just $899To celebrate the launch of registration, ERE Media is releasing a limited number of discounted tickets. The first 25 attendees can register for $899 using the discount code IHEARTRIS.Once the first 25 tickets are claimed, pricing will increase.Event InformationERE Recruiting Innovation Summit Fall 2026November 9-11, 2026Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine3777 La Jolla Village DriveSan Diego, California 92122Registration is now open.Website: www.ererecruitingconference.com Follow the conversation using #ThisIsRISAbout the Recruiting Innovation SummitThe Recruiting Innovation Summit (RIS) is ERE Media’s flagship event for talent acquisition professionals. The conference brings together recruiting leaders, employer branding experts, sourcing specialists, recruiting operations professionals, HR technology innovators, and talent acquisition executives to share ideas, build relationships, and explore the future of recruiting through practitioner-led learning and collaboration.

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