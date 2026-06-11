Miracle Surrogacy outlines affordable, ethical surrogacy options in Mexico for international intended parents
Miracle Surrogacy presents expertise at Growing Families quarterly industry professionals’ sessionMEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Surrogacy, a full-service surrogacy agency in Mexico, participated in the Growing Connections Quarterly Meeting to address global trends in cross-border reproductive care, egg donation, and legal transparency. As international intended parents increasingly search for safe, affordable surrogacy options outside the United States, the forum highlighted how comprehensive surrogate screening and personalized case management establish Mexico as a leading destination for ethical, LGBTQ-friendly family building.
Growing Families, based in Australia, is a consumer-focused organization dedicated to helping intended parents, surrogates, donors, and family-building professionals connect, learn, and make informed decisions throughout their journeys. Miracle Surrogacy is the only full-service surrogacy agency in Mexico to have met the very strict Growing Families Verification Process, which recognizes agencies that demonstrate strong ethical standards, transparent processes, and consistent support for both intended parents and surrogates.
The quarterly meeting provided a valuable opportunity for industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore ways to improve the experience, transparency, and outcomes for families pursuing parenthood through surrogacy and donor conception.
Miracle Surrogacy participated in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including surrogate recruitment and screening, intended parent support, international surrogacy trends, ethical standards, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing operational efficiency and client communication in the field of surrogacy.
A significant portion of the discussion focused on surrogate recruitment and screening practices across different countries. Miracle Surrogacy shared insights into its recruitment model in Mexico, where former surrogates play an active role in identifying and supporting future candidates. This approach, combined with comprehensive medical evaluations, psychological assessments, background checks, social assessments, and ongoing support programs, has helped establish one of the most robust surrogate screening systems in Mexico.
As the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico, Miracle Surrogacy also contributed its perspective on supporting international intended parents pursuing surrogacy in Mexico. The organization discussed how personalized case management, strong relationships between intended parents and surrogates, and comprehensive support throughout pregnancy can help create positive outcomes for all parties involved.
"Events such as the Growing Connections Quarterly Meeting are incredibly valuable because they allow professionals from around the world to share knowledge, learn from one another, and continuously improve the services provided to intended parents," said Chris Reynoso, surrogate recruitment manager at Miracle Surrogacy." As surrogacy in Mexico continues to gain international recognition, collaboration and transparency remain essential to ensuring the highest standards of care for intended parents, surrogates, and donors alike."
Through participation in educational events, industry forums, and international conferences, Miracle Surrogacy remains committed to advancing best practices, promoting ethical surrogacy, and helping intended parents around the world build their families with confidence.
For more information about surrogacy in Mexico, email Miracle Surrogacy at info@MiracleSurrogacy.com or visit MiracleSurrogacy.com
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company has nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
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Miracle Surrogacy, This is Miracle, Mexico's Largest and Longest-Established Surrogacy Agency
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