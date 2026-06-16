Smith Names Kishore Gottumukkala Vice President of IT Engineering

Kishore Gottumukkala, Vice President of IT Engineering

Kishore will focus on enhancing Smith’s technology stack and deployment infrastructure while driving advanced AI initiatives

I am excited to lead our engineering organization as we modernize our processes to build and deploy software, strengthen our security posture, and enact initiatives that will shape Smith’s future.” — Kishore Gottumukkala, Vice President of IT Engineering at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces the appointment of Kishore Gottumukkala to the role of Vice President of IT Engineering. In this role, he will focus on building up key elements of Smith’s application-development system while embedding the highest levels of security throughout the company’s technological infrastructure.“It is a privilege to take on this role at Smith,” said Kishore. “I am excited to lead our engineering organization as we modernize our processes to build and deploy software, strengthen our security posture, and enact initiatives that will shape Smith’s future.”Kishore joined Smith in November 2013 as a Senior Project Delivery Lead and Business Analyst before being promoted to Director of IT in July 2018. As director, he led significant programs designed to bolster Smith’s IT capabilities, both internally and externally, and advance business objectives.With the rise of AI across the semiconductor industry, Smith is undertaking initiatives to stay on the cutting edge while remaining steadfast in the company’s data-security practices. During Kishore’s tenure, Smith has continuously updated its IT protocols while also developing improved functionality to deliver additional value to its customers.“Kishore’s vision for harnessing technology to drive Smith forward aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic goals,” said Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith. “His forward-thinking leadership and collaborative spirit encourage creativity, interdepartmental communication, and continuous learning, empowering our team members to effect change across the company. I am confident that, under his guidance, our IT engineers will continue to deliver the innovative solutions that set us apart in the industry.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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