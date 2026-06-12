Five Black Women Turn Community-Backed Series Into 100K-View Social Media Success

Independent filmmaker Tamieka Briscoe's Black-led series gains 100K+ organic views, strong community support, and plans for Season Two.

Separate Rooms proves that authentic Black stories, supported by community, can create powerful impact without relying on traditional industry systems.” — Tamieka Briscoe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker, writer, and director Tamieka Briscoe is once again demonstrating the power of community-driven storytelling. Her newest project, Separate Rooms , a Black-led vertical drama series, has generated over 100,000 organic Instagram views, thousands of audience interactions, and hundreds of new followers during its initial launch period—all without paid advertising, sponsored posts, or promotional spending.Released daily on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, Separate Rooms follows Bria Jones and Isaiah Clark, a former influencer couple who continue living together while launching a successful relationship podcast after a very public breakup. Through humor, conflict, and thought-provoking conversations, the series explores modern dating, relationships, and the complicated realities of love after heartbreak.The series stars Ty Kruz as Bria Jones and Taylor Byron Barr as Isaiah Clark. Their performances bring authenticity, vulnerability, and undeniable chemistry to the screen, helping audiences connect with the show's exploration of love, friendship, ambition, and second chances. Featuring an all-Black cast and writing team, Separate Rooms continues Briscoe's commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Black talent both in front of and behind the camera.While available across multiple platforms, the series has found particularly strong engagement on Instagram, where audiences have embraced the show's blend of relationship debates, emotional tension, and authentic Black storytelling. Recent analytics show over 100,000 views, more than 5,000 interactions, and continued audience growth fueled entirely by organic engagement.Unlike many independent productions that rely on studio backing or large marketing budgets, Separate Rooms was built through community support and a shared belief that Black stories deserve greater visibility. Briscoe invested her own money into the project and assembled a team of investors and leaders unlike most found in the entertainment industry.The production is led by five Black women producers whose backgrounds span entrepreneurship, government, healthcare, event production, and higher education rather than traditional Hollywood pathways. What unites them is not industry access, but decades of friendship, trust, and a shared belief in Briscoe's vision for creating authentic Black stories.The producing team includes:Tamieka Briscoe – Showrunner, Executive Producer, Director, and founder of TB Media LLC.Latoya Porter – Co-Executive Producer, retired Army veteran, and founder of ToyaRenea Productions. Porter's previous projects include Turning the Page Part 1 and Turning the Page Part 2, both of which Briscoe co-wrote and directed. Porter later joined Briscoe as Co-Executive Producer on the award-winning feature film SPAWNS and an upcoming dating documentary currently in development.Camisha St. John – Co-Executive Producer and owner of Balloons, Backdrops & Beyond, LLC, a Maryland-based events company. A childhood best friend of Briscoe, St. John previously invested in and served as Co-Executive Producer on SPAWNS.Kayonnoh Doe – Co-Executive Producer, founder of EmpowerCare Solutions, children’s author, doctoral candidate, and best friend of Briscoe since high school.Eunia Kidd – Co-Executive Producer, healthcare professional, popular host and emcee within Virginia's line dance community. Kidd has been Briscoe's best friend since high school and is also married to Briscoe's younger brother.Together, the women represent a unique model of independent filmmaking—one built on trust, friendship, and collective investment rather than traditional industry pathways. Although their careers span various industries, the common thread is their enduring friendship with Briscoe and their shared belief that Black stories deserve to be seen, celebrated, and funded. By investing in Separate Rooms, they transformed decades of friendship into a powerful act of ownership, representation, and community-driven storytelling.The project's early momentum was further fueled by a successful Founding Member campaign that attracted dozens of supporters who purchased early access to Season One ahead of the June 1 launch. The campaign, combined with the support of new and recommitted investors, has enabled the production team to move forward with plans to begin production on Season Two in July 2026.For Briscoe, the success of Separate Rooms continues a pattern of building franchises from unconventional beginnings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she remotely produced the romantic comedy web series QT, which later expanded into QT: Second Shot and ultimately inspired the feature film SPAWNS. What began as a grassroots digital series evolved into a successful franchise, with SPAWNS now streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi."Once again, I am blown away by the support of my community," said Briscoe. "First, I was able to approach four of my closest friends with this idea and have them back me. Then our Founding Members stepped up and became part of the movement. Now, to see so much engagement, excitement, and support from the audience we created this series for is truly a blessing. Separate Rooms is proof of what can happen when community comes together behind a shared vision. This is why I will always bet on Black."As vertical storytelling continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, Separate Rooms stands as proof that authentic stories, grassroots support, and community investment remain powerful forces for independent creators. The success of the series has already sparked conversations about future seasons, expanded content, brand partnerships, and new opportunities for independent Black creators working outside traditional industry systems.New episodes of Separate Rooms are released daily on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.About TB Media LLCTB Media LLC is a Black woman-owned production company founded by award-winning filmmaker, writer, and director Tamieka Briscoe. The company is dedicated to creating compelling stories that center Black experiences, relationships, culture, and community while providing opportunities for emerging talent both in front of and behind the camera.Media ContactTamieka BriscoeFounder, TB Media LLCtamiekabriscoe.comInstagram: @separateroomsseries

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